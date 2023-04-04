Nutritionist Shares The Right Way To Boil Milk That Helps Preserve Its Nutrients

You should stir the milk while boiling according to the nutritionist

Milk is a compulsory part of everyone's diet. It is a great source of calcium, protein and other essential nutrients. Maximum population drinks boiled milk. But not many are aware of the right method to boil milk. Boiling or heating milk changes its nutritional composition. Therefore, it is crucial to boil milk the right way to retain the nutrients present it in. But how? To answer this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a story on Instagram. The expert explained the right way to boil milk on regular basis. Let's look at this.

How to boil milk correctly

"Do not boil the milk too quickly," the nutritionist highlights. You often become impatient and boil the milk on high flame, which is not the right way, as per nutritionist Batra.

"Bringing it to a boil too quickly can burn the sugars and curdle the whey protein. That causes scorching on the bottom of your pan and a skin to form on top," she wrote in the post.

"Boiling milk also forms a foam on top that can spill over quickly and make quite a burned mess on your stovetop," she added.

How to do it

The expert explained that it is best to heat the milk slowly on low to medium flame. Also, stir it while it comes to a boil. She explained that stirring and heating gently help hold the water, carbs, fat and protein in milk together.

