Nutritionist Shares Recipe Of Hormone-Friendly High-Fibre Snack

Dealing with PCOS? Struggling with weight loss, diet charts, and more? Do not worry, girl – you are not alone. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerji has come up with a delicious recipe that not only satisfies cravings but also supports hormonal balance. For those unaware, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a common hormonal disorder among women. It can lead to missed or irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne, infertility and weight gain. Women with PCOS can also experience anxiety, depression and mood disorders, which can be accompanied by intense food cravings and binge eating.

In a recent episode of Food That Is Tasty, Food That Is Healthy on Instagram, Anjali has shared a recipe for kandh and paneer cutlet. It is a comforting snack from her daughter Suchita A. Mukerji's newly launched cookbook. The dish is easy to prepare and wholesome. According to Anjali, it is perfect for those managing PCOS and also ideal for anyone aiming to adopt a healthier lifestyle without giving up on taste.

She writes, “The Kandh and Paneer Cutlet - a comforting snack that's packed with fibre, protein, and gut-friendly spices.”

In the video, the nutritionist is seen demonstrating the recipe step-by-step. First, boiled Kandh (yam) is cut into small pieces and mashed thoroughly. Next, shredded paneer, chopped coriander leaves, green chilli, a pinch of jeera powder, garam masala, amchur powder, sattu, cardamom powder, red chilli powder, salt to taste and a bit of ginger paste are added to the same bowl.

All the ingredients are mixed well and shaped into small, flat patties. These cutlets are then dipped into a slurry (batter) and coated with rava (semolina). The nutritionist then suggests drizzling some ghee on a hot pan and cooking the tikkis for about 5–6 minutes, or until they turn golden brown and crispy.

That's it! The Kandh and Paneer Cutlets are ready to be served.

Talking about the benefits of this nourishing recipe, the nutritionist explains:

Kandh (Yam) helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports hormonal balance.

Paneer provides high-quality protein and is rich in calcium.

Spices like ginger, coriander, and jeera aid digestion and boost metabolism.

Anjali also mentions, “They've used minimal ghee and a light rava coating, making it perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy snacking, guilt-free!”

Finally, on a concluding note, the nutritionist highlights the benefits of the recipe and says, “A simple yet powerful reminder that healthy food can be deeply satisfying and soulfully delicious.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.