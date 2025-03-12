Nutritionist Shares PCOS Weight Loss Secrets To Help You Achieve Your Goals

Losing weight can be tricky in general, but those with PCOS face even greater difficulty in dropping kilos than the general population. Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormone disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It can cause irregular periods, excess hair, acne and infertility. Weight gain is also one of the health problems associated with PCOS. If you are also struggling with the problem, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here to help. She shared her secret to weight loss in her latest Instagram post.

She says, "If you have PCOS and you are struggling to lose weight. It is natural because PCOS is all about hormonal imbalance. There is an increase in androgen or male hormone. There is insulin resistance, which prevents you from losing weight."

Here's how you can lose weight even with PCOS

1. Follow a low glycemic index diet to keep blood sugar stable

2. Take supplements that help lower androgens. Myo-inositol and D-chiro-inositol are the most common supplements that can be taken in this condition. If you take these regularly, it helps you in decreasing hyperandrogenism.

3. Coming to diet, avoid processed foods such as chips, cold drinks, cakes and choose whole, nutrient-dense meals instead.

4. Increase protein & fibre intake for better satiety and metabolism.

5. Practice portion control and slow eating to prevent overeating. It will help you recognise the taste and sense of fullness.

6. Last but not least, manage stress with mindfulness, exercise, and quality sleep.

"These small lifestyle changes go a long way in helping you to not only lose weight but also manage your PCOS," concludes Anjali Mukerjee.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.