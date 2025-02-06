Nutritionist Shares How To Make Mixed Veggie Pickle In 5 Easy Steps

If you are a fan of pairing your Indian meals with pickles, here is a delicious new addition to your collection! Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has recently shared her grandmother's special recipe for a cauliflower, turnip and carrots pickle on Instagram. This spicy and tangy pickle brings a burst of flavours that perfectly complement a simple roti-sabzi or dal-chawal meal.

Apart from its great taste, this pickle is beneficial for your digestion as it is a natural source of prebiotics and probiotics. It is also packed with micro-minerals like manganese and selenium, which support overall health. Plus, it is excellent for gut health and eye health.

In her caption, Palak Nagpal writes, "This age-old recipe, just like our nanis and dadis made, takes patience but rewards you with a beautifully fermented, flavorful pickle that lasts for months."

Here is the detailed recipe for the mixed pickle:

Ingredients

500g each cauliflower (florets), turnip & carrot (thin batons)

200g powdered jaggery (adjust to taste)

250ml mustard oil

2 tbsp salt (adjust to taste)

3 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp each: fennel seeds (crushed), fenugreek seeds (roasted & crushed), carom seeds

½ cup vinegar

50g whole mustard seeds

30g black pepper powder

2 big onions (paste), 3-inch ginger (paste), 10-12 garlic cloves (paste)

Method

1. Wash and blanch the vegetables, then sun-dry them for at least 5-6 hours to remove moisture.

2. Heat mustard oil until it starts smoking, then reduce the heat. Add fennel, fenugreek, and carom seeds. Let them crackle, then add the onion, ginger and garlic paste. Cook until fragrant, then stir in salt and red chilli powder.

3. Add the sun-dried vegetables and mix well to coat them in the spice-infused oil. Cook for just a minute, then turn off the heat.

4. In a separate pan, simmer vinegar, jaggery, mustard seeds and black pepper powder until the jaggery melts. Pour this syrup over the vegetables and mix well.

5. Let the achar sit in the pan for 2-3 days, stirring every few hours. Then transfer it to a dry container and sun-dry for a few more days.

Once ready, store in a cool, dry place and enjoy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.