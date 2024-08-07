Nutritionist Shares Health Risks You Must Consider Before Indulging In Dark Chocolate

Just like most foods, if dark chocolate is consumed in moderation it can be beneficial

Dark chocolate has long been lauded for its health benefits. We've been informed that it can boost our mood, reduce inflammation, and even increase blood flow. Recently, a study has issued a warning about heavy metals in some of our favourite dark chocolate bars. Expanding on the subject, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared her thoughts on the overconsumption of dark chocolate. She shared a video on Instagram saying, "So, is it healthy to eat dark chocolate? There are a lot of people I know who eat a tiny piece of dark chocolate after a meal. So, they eat it because it's delicious, they also eat it because they feel it is very healthy and it is guilt-free. Yes, it is a superfood. Dark chocolate is loaded with flavonoids and antioxidants. It contains magnesium, which helps to de-stress, which helps to calm you down, and help you sleep better. When you consume cocoa powder or dark chocolate, it produces nitric oxide in the body and it helps in dilating the blood vessel which helps in bringing down the blood pressure and clot formation therefore it is heart-friendly. It is also anti-ageing because of its flavonoids. It has more antioxidants than green tea, blueberries, and red wine all of that is true so yes it is a superfood."

However, Anjali Mukerjee revealed one disadvantage of eating dark chocolate. She added, "There is a small caution, it is also rich in heavy metals like cadmium and lead and these come from the soil. The cacao plant picks it up and there are there in cacao beans so select a brand of cocoa powder which is low in heavy metals because these heavy metals, when consumed over a period of time, will collect in your tissues and that's not a good idea. So, do you need to stop consuming this? No, you need to reduce consumption or maybe just take it twice a week and not after every meal. Secondly, choose a brand which has less amount of heavy metals."

Researchers agree that eliminating heavy metals from our diet is practically impossible. Rice, fish, fruits, and vegetables have been shown to contain various quantities of metals. However, they can be naturally eliminated by the body through perspiration and urine, but if taken in large quantities, they can accumulate in the body and harm important organs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.