Nutritionist Shares 4 Signs That Your Skin Needs Internal Healing

When it comes to achieving healthy-looking skin, many of us are quick to reach for the latest creams and serums, hoping to find a quick fix. What if the key to unlocking your skin's true potential lies not in a bottle, but within your own body? In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Loveneet Batra shares that skin issues like hyperpigmentation, acne, dryness and premature aging may be linked to some underlying factors such as nutritional deficiencies, hormonal imbalances and lifestyle choices.

In the caption, she writes, “Still struggling with stubborn skin issues even after trying every cream out there? Your skin might be telling you something deeper.”

According to Lovneet Batra, hyperpigmentation isn't always about sun exposure. Sometimes, low levels of B12 and folate can disrupt melanin production and cause uneven skin tone from within. Similarly, jawline and chin acne often point to hormonal imbalances like excess androgens. In this case, no cream or moisturiser can fix what your hormones are triggering inside.

“Dry, flaky, or dull skin could mean your body is low on omega-3s or not absorbing nutrients well. These gaps weaken your skin's moisture," penned Lovneet. Additionally, premature ageing or “sugar sag” can be the result of high sugar intake. It leads to AGEs (Advanced Glycation End Products), which attack your collagen and speed up skin ageing from the inside out.

While topical creams might soothe your skin temporarily, you need to nourish your skin from within for long-lasting results. By understanding the intricate connections between nutrition, hormones, and lifestyle choices, you can take the first step towards transforming your skin from the inside out.

Rather than relying solely on creams and serums, focus on nourishing your body with a balanced diet, managing stress, and supporting your overall well-being. "Start with your plate, your gut, and your hormones,” concludes Lovneet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.