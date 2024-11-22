Nutritionist Reveals How High-AGEs Diets Are Fuelling Diabetes

Pooja Malhotra has highlighted the foods rich in AGEs and their impact on health

Diabetes is the most common chronic condition in India, with the country having one of the highest numbers of people living with diabetes globally. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shed light on an important factor driving this crisis. In her latest Instagram video, she addresses a key issue often overlooked in discussions about diabetes: the role of Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) in exacerbating the condition. Pooja Malhotra explains, “Sugar and sugar derivatives have so far been considered the sole culprit whenever we talk of diabetes. However, a clinical trial conducted by ICMR has found that AGEs are escalating the diabetes crisis in India at an unprecedented rate.”

She further elaborates that the study, which compared the impact of low and high AGEs diets, revealed significant findings. A low AGEs diet led to reduced inflammation and improved insulin sensitivity, while a high AGEs diet resulted in increased inflammation, oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and cellular damage.

But what exactly are AGEs? These harmful compounds are formed when proteins and fats interact with sugars at high temperatures, particularly during cooking methods like grilling, roasting, and frying. AGEs are prevalent in ultra-processed and fried food items, which have become staples in modern diets.

As Pooja Malhotra warns, “Think twice next time before you open that bag of chips or order an extra helping of French fries, fried chicken, or bacon.”

In the video's caption, Pooja Malhotra has highlighted the foods rich in AGEs and their impact on health. “AGEs are present in ultra-processed and fried foods such as chips, French fries, red meat, bakery products, sugar treats, all kinds of fried foods (fried chicken, samosa, pakoras), mayonnaise, etc,” she writes.

She also suggests alternatives, saying that a low AGEs diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and fish, along with cooking methods like boiling, steaming, and low-temperature quick cooking.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.