Nutritionist Recommends Being Consistent In Powerful Video

Being consistence is the key to any successful wellness journey. Not quick fixes or drastic changes, but taking small steps in adopting sustainable habits must be incorporated into your daily routine. It is true that consistency ensures long-term benefits. But to achieve it, you have to eat a balanced diet, exercise daily, practice mindfulness and get enough sleep. It will help in building discipline and fostering resilience, helping your body and mind to adapt to healthier choices. Over time, these habits will improve your life greatly in terms of enhanced energy, better mood and overall well-being. Now, nutritionist and entrepreneur Pooja Makhija has shared a video on Instagram, highlighting the importance of consistency.

In the clip, Pooja Makhija is seen performing a range of activities to stay fit and healthy. She goes for a jogging session by the beach and executes a myriad of exercises such as crunches, mountain climbers, jumping jacks, weight lifting, strength training and running on a treadmill. During jogging, she does not miss wearing her headphones. It is because, music is a powerful tool for physical, mental and emotional well-being. Listening to music reduces stress, calms the mind and promotes relaxation.

Sharing the post, Pooja Makhija writes, “Consistency is not about being perfect; it is about showing up, every single day, even when it is hard. Small, steady steps lead to big, lasting transformations.”

This is not the first time that the nutritionist has offered tips for a fulfilling and healthy life. Previously, she shared four important steps to stay happy and healthy in the winter season. Let us take a look at them below:

Drink Water: Hydration Nation: Sip Your Way Through Winter

Carry Nuts: Pocket-Sized Power: Snack Smart with Nuts!

A Healthy Protein Bar: Bar None: Your Energy Boost On-the-Go!

Walk as Much as You Can: Step Into Wellness: Walking Your Way to Joy!

Pooja Makhija's Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of videos demonstrating wellness habits that will help you stay at the top of your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.