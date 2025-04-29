Nutritionist Talks About All-or-Nothing Thinking And Its Impact On Your Fitness Goals

Have you ever felt like a “one-off” meal or indulgent treat completely derails your progress, leaving you feeling frustrated and defeated? You're not alone. Many of us fall into the trap of all-or-nothing thinking, believing that one misstep ruins everything. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija believes that a more flexible approach might be the key to long-term success. In her latest Instagram post, Pooja shares instances where people apply the "all or nothing" formula in their fitness journey and end up eating the whole bar of chocolate instead of one piece, skipping a whole week of workout just because they missed one day at gym.

The thinking behind the idea entails that if you miss a step in your plan, might as well ditch the whole process and start off afresh later, thereby affecting the progress you have made till now. Quoting a 2020 study in her caption, Pooja writes, “A study in Obesity Science & Practice found that individuals who practice flexible restraint (allowing for small indulgences without guilt) had better long-term weight management compared to those with rigid restraint (an all-or-nothing approach).”

She adds that one less-than-perfect choice doesn't erase all your progress. It's what you do next that matters most. Making one bad choice doesn't mean you have to lose all the progress you have made till now. Build up on your health by moving forward.

In her previous Instagram post, Pooja Makhija emphasised the importance of consistency. She shared a video of herself performing a range of activities to stay fit and healthy. She goes for a jogging session by the beach and executes exercises such as crunches, mountain climbing, jumping jacks, weight lifting, strength training and running on a treadmill. In the caption, she wrote, "Consistency is not about being perfect; it is about showing up, every single day, even when it is hard. Small, steady steps lead to big, lasting transformations.”

