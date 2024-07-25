Nutritionist Highlights Benefits Of Celtic And Black Salt

Black salt offers relief to muscle cramps because it is packed with trace minerals

The deciding factors when cooking comes in the form of three basic elements: fat, heat, and seasoning. Salt is an integral part of cooking as it is an important seasoning. Salt, an essential cooking ingredient, not only enhances the food flavour but the taste of any meal depends more on how much and what type of salt we use. Table salt is the most commonly used mineral for our kitchens. But what if we tell you that there are more salt varieties available in the market that may be a healthier option?

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee guides culinary and health enthusiasts on how to “pick the best salt” for well-being. “Follow along this 7-day series where I dive into the benefits and uses of various salts to help you pick the best salt for you and your family,” she says. Here are the two types of salt that she recommends and highlights the benefits:

Celtic salt

According to Anjali, Celtic salt is rich in minerals and flavours. It is a sea salt that has less sodium than regular salt, catering to good health. But since it contains more sodium than pink and kosher salt, the Celtic salt is to be used sparingly and in moderate quantities.

Celtic salt does not come with anticaking agents like regular salt. It has a larger grain size and it needs to be ground if you are using it for cooking.

Black salt

The second suggested salt by the nutritionist is black salt. It has a lower sodium content than regular salt, which is beneficial in reducing the risk of high blood pressure. Black salt helps to improve digestion and has a laxative effect that aids in alleviating bloating, abdominal pain, nausea, and heartburn.

Black salt offers relief to muscle cramps because it is packed with trace minerals like magnesium, potassium, zinc and calcium. Also, it includes a slightly smoky flavour which you may like.

Now you know the difference between these two popular salts and their qualities.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.