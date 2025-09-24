From Moong To Masoor: Nutritionist Tells Why You Must Consume Different Types Of Dal

In Indian homes, dal is more than a comfort food; it's a nutritional powerhouse. Every type of dal offers something different, from regulating blood sugar to enhancing skin health. In order to optimise health advantages, nutritionist Suman Agarwal suggests including different types of dal in your weekly diet.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Each dal has its own power, beyond just taste. Eat smart, the right dal can fuel the right need,” adding that different dals benefit you differently and “why knowing which one to eat matters.”

Chana Dal: For pregnant women and diabetics

Made from split chickpeas, chana dal is high in iron and dietary fibre. It is a great option for diabetes patients due to its low glycaemic index, which helps control blood sugar levels. Pregnant women who need to avoid anaemia would benefit most from the high iron content, which also promotes haemoglobin formation.

Masoor Dal: Skin health from within

Red lentils, or masoor dal, is high in protein and also a good source of vital vitamins and antioxidants. Frequent consumption promotes skin renewal, lowers inflammation and prevents breakouts. Its high fibre content keeps the colon healthy and helps with digestion.

Toor Dal: Reduces LDL

Pigeon pea, or toor dal, is a usual staple in Gujarati and South Indian cooking and is high in soluble fibre. It is heart-friendly as it lowers LDL, the "bad" cholesterol. Regular consumption of toor dal can help enhance cardiovascular health.

Green Moong Dal: Reduces stress

Unlike its peeled counterpart, green moong dal retains its husk, which increases its fibre and magnesium content. Magnesium is well known for its ability to reduce stress, elevate mood, and soothe the nervous system. It is a healthy option for people who are juggling demanding job schedules and elevated stress levels.

Yellow Moong Dal: Helps with gut issues

Yellow moong dal is the most tolerable for people who have sensitive digestion or intestinal issues. It is often recommended during the healing process because it is light, high in fibre, and easy to digest. It contains enough nutrients to promote general well-being despite its mild nature.

Every dal has its own nutritional value. Instead of focusing on a single type, Suman Agarwal advises alternating chana, masoor, toor, and moong dals throughout the week. It guarantees nutritional balance, better digestion, stress reduction, skin and heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.