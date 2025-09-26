What Is 'Pulse', Sam Altman's Recently-Launched "Favourite" ChatGPT Feature

OpenAI has launched Pulse, CEO Sam Altman's "favourite" feature of ChatGPT so far. Pulse is a tool designed to deliver daily personalised updates based on users' interests, past chats, and connected apps. The feature is currently available only to Pro subscribers.

"Today we are launching my favorite feature of ChatGPT so far, called Pulse," Sam Altman wrote on X.

What Is Pulse?

Pulse is a new feature of ChatGPT designed to act as a proactive, personalised assistant.

Unlike the regular ChatGPT experience where you ask questions and get answers on demand, Pulse works overnight to research and curate information based on each user's interests, past chats, feedback, and connected apps like Google Calendar and Gmail.

Each morning, Pulse delivers a set of personalised updates in the form of visual cards, which you can quickly scan or expand for more details.

These updates can include:

Follow-ups on topics you discuss often.

Tips or suggestions for daily tasks (like quick meals or travel ideas).

Recommendations based on your calendar, like meeting agendas, restaurant suggestions, or reminders.

Longer-term goal guidance (eg, training plans, project steps).

Users can curate what Pulse shows by giving preferences, requesting specific topics, or providing feedback (thumbs up/down). Over time, Pulse learns from this feedback to become more relevant and useful.

"Pulse works for you overnight, and keeps thinking about your interests, your connected data, your recent chats, and more," Mr Altman wrote.

He added that casual mentions in conversation, like future travel plans or a child's developmental milestones, can help ChatGPT provide relevant, proactive updates.

How Pulse Works

Pulse synthesises information from a user's memory, chat history, and direct feedback to deliver tailored updates.

Users can guide the content by providing preferences, such as asking for local events, skill-learning tips, or professional updates. Feedback can be given with simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down responses, and the AI remembers preferences for future updates.

Integrated apps allow Pulse to provide context-specific suggestions. For example, with Calendar connected, it can draft meeting agendas, suggest restaurant options for trips, or remind users about birthdays.

Benefits Of Pulse

Pulse is designed to act as a proactive personal assistant, helping users make progress on daily tasks and longer-term goals without constant prompts.

Updates are meant to be relevant for that day, but users can save items to chats or request follow-ups for continued reference.

The tool prioritises safety and filters content to avoid harmful or policy-violating material.

Sam Altman described Pulse as a step toward a more proactive and personalised ChatGPT experience.

"This is an early look, and right now only available to Pro subscribers. We will work hard to improve the quality over time and to find a way to bring it to Plus subscribers too," he said.