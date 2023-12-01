Nutritionist Explains 3 Things To Keep In Mind If You Have Type-2 Diabetes

A healthy diet is essential for the management of type-2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by high levels of blood sugar resulting from the body's inability to effectively use or produce enough insulin. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Type 2 diabetes is often influenced by lifestyle factors, such as obesity and physical inactivity. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains three tips one must follow if they have type-2 diabetes.

3 Things to keep in mind if you have type-2 diabetes:

Taking medication

It is important to consume medications if you have type 2 diabetes to help manage and control blood sugar levels. Medications prescribed by healthcare professionals can help improve insulin sensitivity, stimulate insulin production, or slow down carbohydrate absorption.

Eating a low-glycemic diet

Following a low glycemic diet is important for individuals with type 2 diabetes because it helps manage blood sugar levels more effectively. The glycemic index (GI) is a measure of how quickly carbohydrates in food are converted into glucose and impact blood sugar levels. Foods with a high GI can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, while low GI foods lead to slower, more gradual increases.

Workout regularly

Regular exercise is important for individuals with type 2 diabetes for several reasons. Physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, allowing the body to use insulin more effectively to control blood sugar levels. It also promotes weight loss or weight management, lowers blood pressure, and reduces the risk of developing heart disease.

Look at nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee's post:

It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before following any medications, diet or workout to ensure safety and suitability for individual circumstances.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.