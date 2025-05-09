Nutritionist Busts Common Myths About Mangoes

The mango season is upon us. The fruit, known for its sweet and juicy flavours, offers several health advantages. Even then, there are still a number of myths around the consumption of mangoes. While some people believe that mangoes can lead to weight gain, others avoid eating it to prevent acne.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts these myths in her latest social media post. In a video shared on Instagram, Rujuta says, "Mango doesn't cause diabetes, mango doesn't cause obesity, mango doesn't even cause skin breakouts. Soak your mango for half an hour and then have your mango."

Sharing its benefits, she added, "It is delicious. It is full of sweetness, pulp, fibre, antioxidants and polyphenols. All the stuff that you are looking for in different wellness products is in this natural fruit."

The side note read, "A mango a day, keeps sadness at bay. Some things are worth repeating - 1. The mango is good for you. 2. The mango doesn't cause diabetes or put you at risk of elevated blood sugars. 3. Even the American Diabetic Association recommends mango when it's in season. 4. Repeat. Misinformation is bad for health, mango is not. Go ahead and sink your teeth in and devour the mango."

In her previous Instagram post, Rujuta Diwekar shared some other benefits of mango. She mentioned that people choose oats for fibre, while green tea is often considered the best option for polyphenols. Also, dark chocolate is preferred to load the diet with antioxidants. Rujuta added that you can get all these in one fruit and that is mango.

Mangoes are loaded with fibre, carbs, vitamin C, folate, copper, vitamin B6, vitamin E, potassium and many other essential nutrients. Eating mangoes is also good for your heart, digestive system and your eyes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.