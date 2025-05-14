Nutritionist-Approved: Cooked Onions Can Support Bone Health

Bone health is something most of us do not think about until it becomes a problem. But did you know that bone loss can begin earlier than expected, especially for women over 35? As we age, our bones naturally lose density, making it important to support them with the right nutrients.

Usually, when we think about bone health, we talk about calcium, vitamin D, or dairy products. These are all important, but there is another ingredient in your kitchen that might be quietly helping your bones – cooked onions.

Yes, the humble onion that we mostly use as a base in cooking can actually support your bone health. In her recent Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares, “Cooked onions can support your bone health, especially in women over 35.” She explains that onions contain sulphur compounds and quercetin. Quercetin is a type of flavonoid with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, both of which are good for bone strength.

Nmami Agarwal also mentions that onions have sulphur compounds like allyl sulphide, which can reduce oxidative stress in bone tissue. This is especially helpful at a time when bones start to naturally weaken.

In her caption, Nmami Agarwal writes, “Bone loss starts earlier than you think — and one of the easiest fixes might already be in your kadhai!”

“While most of us think of calcium or dairy for strong bones, onions are packed with quercetin (a powerful antioxidant) and organosulfur compounds like allyl sulfides that help reduce bone loss and improve bone density,” she adds.

So the next time you are cooking onions, remember they are doing more than just adding flavour. They might be helping your bones stay strong. As Nmami Agarwal rightly says, don't think of onions as just a “background ingredient” – they deserve a little more credit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.