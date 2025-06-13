Nutritionist Addresses Latest Viral "Gut Health Hack": Fibre Maxxing

The human body cannot digest fibre, yet it is essential for general health maintenance. However, one can improve their fibre consumption over time through the process of dietitian-approved ‘Fibre maxxing.' The term "Fibre maxxing," which gained popularity on TikTok, describes purposeful consumption of more fibre through food and supplements in order to improve overall health and perhaps aid in weight loss. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has taken to her Instagram to shed some light over the latest viral trend, saying that fibre maxxing is another “viral gut health trend, but this one could backfire badly.”

Nmami Agarwal said that fibre is important; it helps with cholesterol, blood sugar regulation, digestion, and even appetite. However, too much, too quickly, might be more detrimental than beneficial.

Nmami said that fibre maxxing is a trending diet concept on social media, which involves significantly increasing daily fibre intake (30-60 grams). Common sources of fibre, according to the nutritionist, include powders, seeds and high-fibre dishes like raw salads and chia seed pudding.

However, consuming too much fibre without proper hydration might cause a number of digestive issues. It is recommended to gradually increase fibre intake, remain hydrated, and use personalised approaches.

Talking about potential risks associated with fibre maxxing, Nmami Agarwal said that overloading on fibre without sufficient water can lead to the following health issues:

Bloating

Constipation

Gas

Nutrient malabsorption

IBS flare-ups

Even dehydration

Although fibre is beneficial to health, it should be gradually added to the diet. According to science, a high-fibre diet takes time for your body to adapt. It is not only ineffective, but also unsafe to jump from 10g to 50g in a single week.

Nmami offered a handful of safe recommendations on how to include fibre in your diet. Recommendations include:

Take it slow at first so your body can get used to it. Increase fibre intake gradually over two to three weeks.

Remain hydrated to facilitate digestion. Drink 2.5–3 litres of water each day.

Mix sources of soluble (chia, oats, lentils) and insoluble (wheat bran, vegetables) fibre.

Prioritise eating whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.

Consume no more than 25–38 grams of fibre per day to avoid adverse effects.

Nmami concluded by saying that it might not be safe to rely on social media for nutritional objectives; Gut wellness requires a customised, well-rounded strategy.

Do not allow fads to control your approach to gut health. Make decisions based on your medical history, lifestyle, and symptoms.

