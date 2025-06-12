Nutritionist Addresses Health Benefits Of The Miracle Insulin Plant

The Insulin Plant (Costus ignis) has long been recognised in traditional medicine for its ability to help manage high blood sugar. When its leaves or extracts are consumed, the plant is believed to regulate blood sugar levels, aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and promote quicker healing of wounds. It is also reputed to boost immunity and enhance overall vitality. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently highlighted the Insulin Plant's key benefits in an Instagram post, calling it "nature's free therapy."

She said that its uses aren't limited to those with diabetes, it can also be helpful for people with insulin resistance, PCOS, or challenges with weight loss.

The plant's main active component, Poroselic acid, works by increasing the body's ability to absorb glucose and boosting insulin production. It also supports the health of the pancreas's insulin-producing beta cells. For best results, Pooja Makhija suggests eating one or two raw leaves of the Insulin Plant on an empty stomach.

While some research points to the plant's effectiveness, large-scale scientific studies are still needed. As with any natural remedy, it's wise to consult a healthcare provider before making it a regular part of your routine.

Cautions and recommendations for using Insulin Plant

The nutritionist went on to describe the cautions and recommendations of consuming Insulin Plant. She said that it should be regarded as a supplementary alternative rather than a substitute for primary diabetic treatment.

If using with anti-diabetic drugs, one should keep an eye on blood sugar levels to prevent hypoglycemia. Blood sugar control is also known to be aided by other herbs, such as tulsi and neem, Pooja Makhija said.

The insulin plant is one example of a natural option for controlling blood sugar levels. Few but encouraging small-scale research points to Costus ignis's possible benefits.

Pooja further added in the caption that for the insulin plant to produce consistent effects and health gains, it requires successful lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, hydration, and stress management.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija previously advised on how to effectively reduce blood sugar and maximise metabolism. "You've eliminated all sugar from your diet, but your blood glucose levels still indicate that you are pre-diabetic," she said in a video on Instagram.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.