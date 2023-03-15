Nutrition: You Need To Add These Green Fruits & Veggies To Your Daily Diet

Green vegetables and fruits are beneficial for the body and are very beneficial

Green foods see a surge in popularity every now and then, but you need to regularly include green fruits and vegetables in your diet. However, why is colour important? Since phytonutrients, or plant nutrients, give plants their colour. These are organic compounds that enhance both human health and the plant's defence against free radicals. Read on as we list some of the best green veggies and fruits for your health.

Here are green veggies & fruits you need to add to your daily diet:

1. Avocados

One of the beneficial fats that helps lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol and support cell growth and maintenance is the monounsaturated fat found in avocados. Moreover, one full avocado has 3.1 milligrammes (mg) of vitamin E, making it a superior source of the nutrient. Antioxidants like vitamin E shield your body from dangerous elements known as free radicals.

2. Microgreens

Immature greens known as microgreens are created from the seeds of various vegetables and plants. Despite their diminutive size, they are brimming with flavour, colour, and nutrients. Microgreens actually have up to 40 times more nutrients than their mature counterparts, according to one study. Vitamins C, E, and K are some of these nutrients.

3. Spinach

Popular among leafy green vegetables, spinach is simple to include in a wide range of meals, including soups, sauces, smoothies, and salads. It also contains a lot of folate, which is essential for the development of red blood cells and for preventing neural tube abnormalities in pregnant women.

4. Kiwi

The nutrient-rich fruit kiwifruit, often called the kiwi or Chinese gooseberry, is indigenous to China. The fruit has a thin, fuzzy, and fibrous light brown skin and is sweet and sour. It is well-known as a superb antioxidant, immune booster, and vitamin C source in the health and wellness industry.

5. Cabbage

Green, white, and purple coloured bunches of thick leaves make up cabbage. Together with kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts, it is a member of the Brassica family. Glucosinolates, which are present in this plant family's vegetables, give them a bitter taste. Animal studies have found that meals that contain these plant components may have cancer-protective qualities, especially against lung cancer.

6. Pears

The white pear's interior is smooth and delectable with a sweet flavour when completely developed. The type of pear affects how the flesh is composed. Some pears' crisp, dense flesh makes them ideal for poaching. There are many delicate varieties of pears, and their luscious flesh practically melts in your tongue.

7. Limes

Limes have an acidic flavour that causes the lips to pucker. They are spherical, greenish, and abundant in vitamin C. Typically, green limes are the size of a golf ball. A thin layer of green peel covers the vibrant green lemon parts as protection. Comparatively speaking to lemons, limes have a bitter flavour. There are some limes, like Key limes, that have smooth, greenish exteriors that turn yellowish as they develop.

Incorporate these delicious and nutritious green produce to your daily diet to boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.