Nutrition: Signs Of Magnesium Deficiency Might Go Unnoticed, Add These Magnesium-Rich Foods To Your Diet

Magnesium-rich foods can help boost your overall health

Magnesium is present in many foods that are high in nutrients, such as whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and a number of fruits and vegetables. An incredibly significant mineral is magnesium. Although it aids in hundreds of chemical processes in your body and promotes wellness, many people fall short of adequate intake.

In healthy individuals, a nutritional shortage is uncommon. Magnesium shortage, however, can result from persistently low intakes or significant losses of the mineral due to certain medical diseases, including alcoholism, Crohn's disease, celiac disease, intestinal surgery, and/or the use of some drugs. However, consuming meals strong in magnesium will allow you to easily satisfy your daily needs. In this article, we list foods that are abundant in magnesium.

Here are magnesium-rich foods you should add to your daily diet:

1. Seeds

Among other seeds, flax and chia seeds are well known for being high in magnesium. However, most of the mineral is found in pumpkin seeds. One serving of pumpkin seeds provides the majority of the day's recommended magnesium intake.

2. Avocados

The fruit avocado is a delicious and very nutrient-rich source of magnesium. Additionally rich in potassium, B vitamins, and vitamin K are avocados. Additionally, they contain a lot of fat, particularly heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, unlike other fruits. Avocados are also a fantastic source of fibre. In actuality, an avocado contains extremely few digestible carbohydrates because the majority of its carbohydrates are fibre.

3. Beans

The bean family member with the highest magnesium concentration is soybean. In addition to them, the mineral is also present in significant amounts in white beans, French beans, black-eyed beans, and chickpeas.

4. Whole grains

Magnesium is among the many minerals found in whole grains, such as brown rice. Magnesium is also abundant in other whole grains, like quinoa, millet, barley, and oats, which make them excellent additions to your daily diet. Magnesium is found in most whole grains, but whole wheat flour tops the list with 160 mg per cup.

5. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is delicious and extremely healthy. It is also rich in magnesium. Additionally rich in iron, copper, and manganese, dark chocolate also has prebiotic fibre, which can help feed the good bacteria in the gut.

6. Nuts

Almonds, cashews, and peanuts are nutritious snacks that are also high in magnesium. Almonds contain 80 mg per ounce or roughly 20% of the daily required amount. Two tablespoons of peanut butter contain 49 mg and an ounce of cashews have 74 mg. For more texture and flavour, these toasted nuts can be added to a number of meals.

7. Quinoa

Quinoa is made and consumed in a similar manner to rice. It has a lot of health advantages, such as a high protein and mineral content. 118 mg of magnesium is present in one cup of cooked quinoa. Additionally, it contains a lot of healthy antioxidants. These foods are rich in antioxidants that combat free radicals, and dangerous chemicals that can destroy your cells and cause disease.

These foods are not only rich in magnesium but a variety of nutrients and are a great addition to your diet.

