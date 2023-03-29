Dementia: Eating These Foods Rich In Magnesium Can Lower Risk Of Dementia

Adequately consuming magnesium-rich foods may help lower your risk of dementia

Dementia is a progressive and irreversible condition that affects the cognitive function of the brain. It primarily affects memory, language, and decision-making abilities, but it can also affect other functions such as motor skills and emotional regulation. There are several factors that contribute to the development of dementia, including genetics, age, and lifestyle factors.

Diet is one such factor, and research has shown that certain nutrients can lower the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Magnesium is one such nutrient. In this article, we will explore the top 8 foods that are rich in magnesium and can lower the risk of dementia.

8 Magnesium-rich foods that might lower dementia risk:

1. Spinach

Spinach is an excellent source of magnesium and is also loaded with other essential nutrients such as vitamin K, folate, and iron. One cup of cooked spinach contains approximately 157mg of magnesium. Spinach is also rich in antioxidants that protect the brain from oxidative stress, a major contributor to cognitive decline.

2. Almonds

Almonds are a great source of magnesium and healthy fats that promote brain function. A one-ounce serving of almonds contains 75mg of magnesium. Almonds are also rich in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects the brain from oxidative damage.

3. Avocado

Avocado is a versatile fruit that is loaded with healthy fats, fibre, potassium and magnesium. One medium-sized avocado contains approximately 58mg of magnesium. Avocado is also rich in antioxidants that protect the brain from inflammation, a major contributor to cognitive decline.

4. Brown Rice

Brown rice is a nutritious whole grain that is rich in fibre, magnesium, and other nutrients such as selenium and B-vitamins. One cup of cooked brown rice contains approximately 84mg of magnesium. Brown rice is also low in glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents cognitive decline.

5. Salmon

Salmon is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, a vital nutrient that promotes brain health and reduces the risk of cognitive decline. One serving of wild-caught salmon contains approximately 53mg of magnesium. Salmon is also rich in vitamin D, a nutrient that is essential for brain function and reduces the risk of neurological disorders such as dementia.

6. Beans

Beans are a versatile and nutritious source of protein, fibre, and magnesium. One cup of black beans contains approximately 120mg of magnesium. Beans are also rich in antioxidants that protect the brain from inflammation and oxidative stress.

7. Tofu

Tofu is a vegan-friendly source of protein that is rich in magnesium and other essential nutrients such as iron and calcium. One half-cup serving of tofu contains approximately 100mg of magnesium. Tofu is also low in cholesterol and saturated fats, which promote overall health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

8. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate is a delicious and nutritious source of magnesium and antioxidants that promote brain health. One ounce of dark chocolate (70% or higher cocoa content) contains approximately 64mg of magnesium. Dark chocolate is also rich in flavonoids, a type of antioxidant that improves blood flow to the brain and reduces the risk of cognitive decline.

A diet rich in magnesium and other essential nutrients can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Incorporating these 8 foods into your diet can help promote brain health and prevent neurological disorders. Remember to consume these foods in moderation and combine them with other healthy lifestyle habits such as regular exercise and stress-management techniques for optimal brain health.

