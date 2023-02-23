Nutrition: 5 Reasons Why You Should Add Bamboo Shoot To Your Diet

Bamboo shoots are highly nutritious and good for the body

Bamboo shoots, commonly referred to as bamboo sprouts, are an essential ingredient in many cuisines and soups, as well as in Southeast Asian cuisine and some regions of Indian cuisine. They are readily available in fresh, fermented, and canned varieties, and have recently gained popularity due to their incredibly excellent nutritional profile. These crisp-textured shoots come from a variety of bamboo species, such as Bambusa vulgaris, Phyllostachys edulis, and Bambusa oldhamil, among others.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra draws our attention towards this beneficial vegetable via her Instagram post. She writes, “Bamboo shoots have immense role as a health food as they have high content of proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates and many important minerals and vitamins and very low fat, to keep us healthy.”

“Read the amazing health benefits of bamboo shoots and try them in your kitchen soon.

1. Bamboo shoot has a relatively high content of up to 4% cellulose, increases the peristaltic movement of the intestines and helps digestion. It also prevents constipation and decreases body fat. It also acts as a prebiotic, meaning that they provide fuel for the beneficial bacteria in your gut.

2. Bamboo shoots are rich in phytosterols, ideal for lowering the harmful LDL or bad cholesterol. This improves blood circulation and promotes overall cardiovascular health. Because of its high content of K, bamboo helps to maintain normal blood pressure and is labelled as a heart-protective vegetable.

3. Bamboo shoots are known to be rich in silica content. Silica is the third most overflowing element in the human body after zinc and iron. Silica increases tissue levels of hydroxyproline, a key amino acid required for collagen and elastin synthesis.

4. Bamboo shoots are rich in calcium and manganese, which increase bone density and strength. Furthermore, they include a lot of vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of other critical minerals for bone health.

5. Bamboo shoots are low in calories but high in fibre, making them a great addition to a healthy weight loss diet. Fibre can help slow stomach emptying to help keep you feeling fuller for longer between meals.”

So, add this fun vegetable to your diet if you wish to obtain its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.