Non Veg Vs Veg Diet: Which One Is Better And Why?

The health benefits of a non-vegetarian diet

Now days, everyone is going vegetarian from celebrities to models and even the common man. For years we have heard the debate that is going around whether the vegetarian diet is healthy or unhealthy. Vegetarian Diet can be divided into three parts that is total vegetarian, lacto vegetarian and lacto-ovo vegetarian. A pure vegetarian diet includes fruits, nuts, vegetables, fruits, grains, and legumes. The lacto vegetarian diet contains dairy products like milk, butter, cheese etc., and plant food. According to the Delhi based nutritionist, Pooja Malhotra, ''the lacto-vegetarian diets are very practical, easy to plan, wholesome diets.They certainly help in losing weight without compromising on nutrients. These are recommended for both adults and kids. '' On the other hand, lacto-ovo vegetarian food includes eggs and dairy products like milk, butter, cheese and so on. No doubt a vegetarian diet is full of vitamins and minerals, fiber, magnesium, unsaturated fat and folic acid. Such diet protects us from various diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, controls blood pressure, and prevents us from cancer and lower cholesterol levels. A non-vegetarian diet includes chicken, meat, eggs and fish. A non-vegetarian diet also has several health benefits because this type of food is rich in protein and vitamin B. Non-vegetarian food strengthens our muscles and helps them grow faster. It also helps to maintain body stamina and hemoglobin.

A vegetarian diet is full of vitamins and minerals

Pooja Malhotra also said '' Various researchers have shown the advantages of being vegetarian. Vegetarians have been shown to be at lower risk of heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cancer and such chronic ailments. Vegetarians also tend to have lower body weight and body mass index.'' She further added, '' Vegetarian diets are usually high in fibre and are loaded with phyto nutrients and antioxidants which help prevent heart diseases, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, constipation and colon cancer. On the other hand, a meat based diet is usually high in saturated fat, salt; smoked varieties and charred meat also are a source of carcinogens.''

She concluded by saying that '' Many people now a days are adopting the flexitarian approach. A flexitarian diet is primarily a vegetarian diet with the occasional intake of meat. It's a realistic way to cut down meat intake and improve health. The choice of meat and the cooking method both are important.''

(Pooja Malhotra is a Delhi based Nutrionist and Author)

Here are some advantages of a meat diet:

1. Protein: A non-vegetarian diet which primarily includes meat, fish, eggs and dairy food is a good source of protein. However, protein can also be found in cereal products, nuts and pulses but these protein sources are incomplete.

2. Vitamin B 12: Vitamin B 12 and iron found in meat, fish, eggs and milk are in abundance. It is very important for the formation of red blood cells and nerve fibres. If our bodies do not produce enough red blood cells it can lead to iron deficiency known as anaemia. The deficiency of iron or vitamin B 12 can result in fatigue.

3. Fitness: Meat, chicken and fish along with eggs, protects our body from the excessive cold weather during winters. Eggs and fish provide us the essential vitamins, proteins, nutrients and minerals that are good for your overall health.

4. Enhanced wisdom- According to the medical science, a diet constituting of sea food like fish and eggs sharpen our intellect and promote the smooth functioning of our brain. This ultimately accelerates our wisdom.

A non-vegetarian diet which primarily includes meat, fish, eggs and dairy food is a good source of protein

