New Year Resolution 2020: Here's A Beginners' Guide By Nmami Agarwal To Follow Health Resolutions This Year

Health resolutions 2020: Practice meal prepping in order to follow your resolution this year

Highlights Find out your health goal before setting a resolution

Make time for exercise this year

Sleep well to get fitter and healthier year in 2020

It is that time of the year again. New Year resolutions! January 2020 is less than a day away. Are you ready with your health goal for the year? If not, then you must. Especially if you have had way to many indulgences during the holidays. A healthy New Year resolution needn't be as difficult as you think it to be. A little dedication and discipline is all it takes to abide by a New Year resolution, even if you are beginner. And if you find it difficult to achieve this goal, then Nmami Agarwal has shared a health guide for beginners.

In a blog shared on Instagram, Nmami shares a few tips that can help beginners to follow their health New Year resolutions at ease.

New year resolutions: 5 tips for beginners

If you are someone who has been irregular at exercising and don't eat well, then these tips are definitely going to help.

Also read: Health 2019: Diabetes, One Of The Fastest Growing Diseases Of The Decade

1. Be sure about why you want to set a resolution or a health goal

Nmami says that whenever you set a new goal, you need to bring a change to some part of your daily routine and that change is going to be difficult. But, it can be easy or smooth if you are focused towards your goals. If required, make notes of the reasons why you need to be healthier and fitter in 2020. Also, don't make too hard, difficult to achieve goals. Plan for a month and try to strive for simpler goals.

Set realistic health goals for 2020

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Meal prepping

If weight loss is your goal for 2020, then meal prepping can take you a long way for achieving that goal. Meal prepping is nothing but planning your meals a week in advance. When each of your meal is pre-planned, there will be lesser room for craving and binge eating. Meal prepping can be your Sunday morning ritual. Have a healthy wholesome breakfast and put your diary next to your plate. Plan 6 meals each for Monday to Friday. 6 meals include in-between snacking as well. Try to include healthy and nutritious foods in every meal and meal prepping can be done easily.

Also read: Top Diet Trends That Gained Momentum In The Past Decade

3. Do healthy snacking

Snacking is one thing which can cause major disruptions in your weight loss regime. Meal prepping can help you with healthy snacking. Nuts, seeds, ghee-roasted makhanas, roasted chanas, peanuts, jaggery and peanuts, a fruit, boiled corn and poha are some healthy, weight loss-friendly snacks that you can bank on.

4. Make time for exercise

There is no denying that every year brings with itself new possibilities and being even more short of time. But for your own health, you need to make time. First of all, make sure that you are physically active all the time. According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar (this one is especially for people in desk jobs), stand (on both your feet, without leaning) for at least 3 minutes for every 1 hour of sitting. Plus, exercise regularly. Note that exercising does not just mean you have to spend an hour or two at the gym. Start from taking out 15 minutes, and then to 30 minutes if possible. Short duration workouts like HIIT and Tabata can also work in your favour if you are short of time. Come what may, exercise should be a part of your daily routine in 2020.

Be as regular in exercising as possible this year

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skipping Exercise Too Often? Here's What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Exercise

5. Sleep well

"According to studies, most individuals sleep for 6 hours at night, when the recommended is seven to nine. Evidence from several studies shows that a lack of sleep can affect your overall health. The quality and duration of sleep can affect your overall energy, making exercise harder and also interrupts your biological cycle of digestion and other processes," writes Nmami. In order to sleep well in 2020, create a night time routine and set a time to get to bed and stick to it. Make your room cosy and dark to be able to sleep well. Avoid use of gadgets at least one hour before bedtime.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year 2020!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.