Navratri 2024: 9 Nutritionist-Approved Protein-Packed Foods For Your Navratri Fast

Incorporating these healthier alternatives for Navratri foods can help make your meals healthier

Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, begins on October 3. During this time, many people fast and adhere to strict dietary guidelines. It is crucial to ensure your body receives adequate nutrition while fasting. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal emphasises that maintaining a “high protein diet during Navratri is one thing everyone struggles with”. In her recent Instagram video, she explains that “carb-heavy Navratri meals will leave you feeling sluggish.” If you are curious about what food items to include during this fasting period, Palak Nagpal has some excellent suggestions to help you stay energised and nourished throughout the festival.

In the video, nutritionist Palak Nagpal recommends nine high-protein foods that you should incorporate into your Navratri dietary regimen.

Take a look:

1. Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains 14 grams of protein in a single cup. You can consume it with fruits or use it as a base for smoothies.

2. Peanuts

30 grams of peanuts come with 7 grams of protein. They are healthy for the heart with monounsaturated fats. Peanuts also help in maintaining muscle mass during the fast.

3. Almonds

30 grams of almonds are packed with 5.5 grams of protein. Almonds are rich in antioxidants, fibre, minerals and vitamins. Satiating properties found in almonds make them an ideal Navratri snack option.

4. Pumpkin seeds

There are 8 grams of protein in 20 grams of pumpkin seeds. They are rich in magnesium and fats and help you to stay fuller for longer periods.

5. Sunflower seeds

Just like peanuts, 30 grams of sunflower seeds have 7 grams of protein. Fasting can make you weak, but not if you incorporate sunflower seeds which act as an instant energy booster,

6. Makhana

5 grams of protein can be found in 1 cup of makhanas, also known as fox seeds. They are nutritious and light, helping you with hunger pangs

7. Cashew

In 30 grams of cashews, there are 5.6 grams of protein. Cashews not only give you energy but they can also be used to prepare a variety of Navratri meals.

8. Amaranth

13 grams of protein are there in 100 grams of amaranth (Rajgira). Use this item to cook laddoos or porridge.

9. Homemade paneer

100 grams of protein are loaded in 18 grams of paneer. Paneer is also easy to cook and digest

We hope this helps as a guide to your healthy Navratri meal plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.