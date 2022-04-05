Navratri 2022: Pooja Makhija Shows You How To Diversify Your Vrat Meals This Navratri

Navratri 2022: You can lightly roast makhanas using some ghee and curry leaves

Chaitra Navratri has begun and devotees, along with worshipping the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, are observing a nine-day fast. While 'vrat' calls for consumption of select food items, there is no reason for one to resort to the same old sabudana khichdi, fruits or a bland liquid diet throughout these nine days. How about shaking things up this time? If you are wondering about how to do that, turn to nutritionist Pooja Makhija's Instagram page. In her latest post, she has discussed new additions for a fast-friendly diet.

"Just adding some more options to your permitted ‘fast' food list during the auspicious Navratri fasting," Pooja Makhija states at the beginning of the caption. "Yes, some of these are sometimes difficult to procure but online ordering can make it easier. This by no means is to take the glory away from our very own rajgira ka atta or samak chawal but just to add some spice to your fast permitted meals," she adds.

We bet you are intrigued. Here are some suggestions by Pooja Makhija to add to the list of permitted fasting food:

1) Quinoa

Since grains aren't allowed while fasting, one usually goes for rajgire ka aata or samak chawal. However, one can try out quinoa as well while fasting. It's a pseudo cereal. It's a seed and not a grain, which is what makes it apt as fasting food. It doesn't have a flavour of its own. You can boil it and make poha, upma, pulao or biryani out of it. You may also consider making quinoa roti.

2) Buckwheat

Popularly known as kuttu ka atta in India, its Japanese name is soba. So, soba noodles are something you can try out while fasting this Navratri. It's unique and will add more diversity to your meals. Pooja Makhija states that buckwheat pancakes are also a great idea as they turn out nice and fluffy. You can rustle up a crispy pizza crust out of buckwheat too!

3) Makhana

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, are a variety of seeds and hence, can be savoured while fasting. You can lightly roast them using some ghee and curry leaves. You may add nuts like peanuts or almonds, and coconut flakes to enhance the flavour. These nuts will add good fat as well.

In a detailed caption, Pooja Makhija also mentioned other interesting food options for the nine-day festivities, including sweet potato or arbi air fried chips. Cucumber or dudhi raita can be a great addition too. You can also have seeds mixed with rock salt - think flax seeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

Take a look at her post here:

Thanks to Pooja Makhija, now you have so many options to spruce up your vrat meal. The heat is already harsh and fasting can take a toll on you, so be sure to eat healthy food that comes under the vrat-friendly bracket and don't forget to hydrate yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.