Navigating Kids' Sweet Tooth: A Nutritionist's Guide To Healthy Choices

Children naturally gravitate towards sugary foods, which can be a concern for parents. Overconsumption of sugar is associated with health risks like childhood obesity, dental problems and even behavioural issues such as hyperactivity. Finding a balance between letting kids enjoy sweets and maintaining their health can be challenging for parents. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares practical tips on managing this dilemma. She recommends a balanced approach rather than outright denying sugary treats.

Nmami Agarwal recommends pairing sugary snacks with protein and healthy fats, such as yoghurt, nuts, or avocado, to help the body process sugar more effectively. She also emphasises the impact of portion control – allowing kids to enjoy sweets, but in smaller amounts to reduce sugar intake. Including fibre-rich foods like whole grains, oats and beans in their diet can slow down sugar absorption. Additionally, she highlights the importance of staying hydrated, noting that drinking water before and during meals can further aid in managing sugar levels.

Nmami Agarwal has previously emphasised the importance of monitoring daily sugar intake. She advises women to limit their sugar consumption to 25 grams per day, while men should aim for under 38 grams. She also warns about hidden sugars in processed foods like sauces, beverages and dressings. The nutritionist recommends eating natural sugar sources such as fruits or dark chocolate, which provide essential nutrients.

To manage sugar cravings, Nmami suggests fruit-infused water and healthier desserts like yoghurt with berries, fruit salad, or sweet potatoes. Read more here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.