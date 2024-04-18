National Exercise Day 2024: Here's Why You Should Walk 30 Minutes Daily

National Exercise Day 2024: Walking helps to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity

National Exercise Day is celebrated on 18th of April and is dedicated to promoting physical activity and raising awareness about the importance of exercise for maintaining good health. It encourages people to incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines to improve overall health and well-being.

We can utilise this day by discussing ways to incorporate exercising into our routines. One such way is by understanding the health benefits we can achieve from exercising. Read on as we share the many benefits of walking for 30 minutes daily.

Walking for 30 minutes daily offers numerous health benefits:

1. Improved cardiovascular health

Walking increases heart rate and promotes blood circulation. It strengthens the heart muscle over time, improving its efficiency. Regular walking helps to lower blood pressure and reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart diseases.

2. Weight management

Walking burns calories, helping to create a calorie deficit when combined with a balanced diet. It boosts metabolism, especially if it's brisk walking or involves inclines. Regular walking helps to maintain muscle mass while losing fat, preventing muscle loss that can occur with some other forms of exercise.

3. Enhanced mood

Walking stimulates the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and well-being. It reduces levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, leading to reduced feelings of anxiety and depression. Being outdoors during a walk exposes you to natural light, which can also positively impact mood and regulate circadian rhythms.

4. Improved bones & joints

Walking is a weight-bearing exercise, which helps to stimulate bone growth and density. The impact of walking creates small stress fractures in the bones, prompting the body to strengthen them over time. Walking also helps to lubricate and nourish the joints by stimulating the production of synovial fluid.

5. Improved digestion

Walking helps to stimulate peristalsis, the wave-like muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract. It can alleviate constipation by promoting regular bowel movements. Walking after meals can aid in digestion by reducing bloating and gas.

6. Boosted immune system

Walking increases circulation, allowing immune cells to move more freely throughout the body. Regular physical activity, including walking, reduces inflammation and improves immune function. It can also help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, which can weaken the immune system.

7. Reduced risk of chronic diseases

Walking helps to regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. It lowers blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and inflammation, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Regular physical activity is also associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, including breast, colon, and lung cancer.

8. Increased longevity

The cumulative effects of walking regularly contribute to overall health and well-being, reducing the risk of premature death. Walking helps to maintain a healthy weight, lower the risk of chronic diseases, and improve mental and emotional well-being. Studies have consistently shown that physically active individuals tend to live longer and enjoy a higher quality of life as they age.

Incorporate walking into your daily routine today for better overall health and wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.