National Doctor's Day 2021: The Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic On Doctor's Mental Health

National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 every year

Highlights National Doctor's Day celebrates the noble profession of doctors

Save the Saviors is the theme for doctor's day 2021

Doctor's Day will be celebrated through virtual events

The ongoing pandemic is challenging for everyone. The second wave of Covid was much infectious in comparison to the first wave. Many patients recovered and various patients succumbed to casualties in spite of hard-work, dedication and passion of doctors towards them. The increasing number of cases did not only create the panic amongst the general public but also increased the workload on the healthcare system adding to the physical and mental burden on the healthcare workers. This overwhelming burden of the pandemic resulted as a psychological stress for the doctors.

Increasing stress among doctors during the pandemic

The pandemic has also affected people mentally. The grief of losing a loved one, the anxiety of losing a job, isolation and restriction on movement, difficult family dynamics and uncertainty about the future are some of the thoughts people are suffering from during the pandemic. On the one hand where people are facing such mental health issues, doctors too on the other hand are suffering from the same.

The long tireless working hours in PPE gear, hard work, absence from family, devotion and passion to prioritize patient care before anything else, have truly defined the job of being a doctor. To take care of others, they have forgotten themselves. But it should always be kept in mind that there are times when they suffer from stress and anxiety.

Doctors should indulge in stress relieving activities to fight against the disease during these tough times

Photo Credit: iStock

The increasing number of cases and causalities increased the feelings of helplessness amongst the doctors and made them feel anxious and stressful. Stress and anxiety are normal human feelings, but constant and uneven levels of the same can put an immune system at risk and compromise the overall wellbeing of a body.

Keeping in mind that such health crisis can be a part of our future, it is necessary that doctors start taking care of their mental and physical health. Activities like pranayama, yoga, mindfulness and consumption of a balanced diet along with regularised sleep patterns are some of the many habits that doctors should start adopting. Also, there should be no hesitancy in reaching out the nearest mental health expert on experiencing extreme situations of stress and anxiety.

The impact of second wave was such that to overcome the feelings of stress, anxiety and helplessness, many doctors chose therapies and counselling for the same. At their level, doctors even tried to engage themselves in certain hobbies to get rejuvenated and make themselves ready again to be on the forefront.

The pandemic is challenging for everyone, but the constant will, determination and motivation to serve the mankind, is what that keeps our front line warriors a step ahead in showcasing their best of responsibilities. The constant love and support of the patients and their will to defeat the virus is what that is making the doctors ready to pick up the toughest of the battle. Lastly, such difficult situations are still making them fight and cope with their stress and anxieties, but still they are as tough and strong as a shield to protect the mankind from the deadly virus.

(Dr Sandeep Vohra is a Senior Consultant, Mental Health & Psychiatry at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.