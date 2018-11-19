Nafisa Ali Diagnosed With Stage 3 Peritoneal And Ovarian Cancer: Everything You Need To Know

Peritoneal cancer is similar to ovarian cancer in behaviour and appearance

Highlights Peritoneal cancer is not the same as intestinal or stomach cancer It is more common in women than men Old age is a risk factor for peritoneal cancer

One of the most heart-wrenching posts is that of veteran actress Nafisa Ali being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. Through a series of posts on Instagram, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer. According to experts, stage 3 cancer is the stage at which the cancer is most likely to have spread to other organs of the body. Peritoneal cancer is a rare kind of cancer which develops a thin layer of tissue which lines the abdomen. The cancer covers the uterus, bladder and the rectum. This structure is made up of epithelial cells and is known as peritoneum. It produces a fluid which helps organs to move smoothly inside the abdomen.

It should be noted here that peritoneal cancer is not the same as intestinal or stomach cancer. It is not to be confused with cancers which metastasise or spread to the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancer starts at the peritoneum and is thus called primary peritoneal cancer.

Also read: Early Signs And Symptoms Of Blood Cancer You Should Not Miss

What is the link between peritoneal cancer and ovarian cancer?

Peritoneal cancer is one which is similar to ovarian cancer in behaviour and appearance. The surface of ovaries is made up of epithelial cells, just like the peritoneum. Both peritoneal and ovarian cancer cause similar symptoms and are also treated in the same way.

Despite their similarities, a person can have peritoneal cancer even if their ovaries are removed. Peritoneal cancer is the kind of cancer which can occur anywhere in the abdominal space and affects organs inside the peritoneum.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Stage-Zero Breast Cancer! Know The Causes And Risk Factors

Primary peritoneal cancer is more common in women than men. Women who are at risk of ovarian cancer are also at risk of peritoneal cancer. Women with genetic mutations BRCA1 and BRCA2 are also at increased risks of peritoneal cancer. Old age is also a risk factor.

As is the case with ovarian cancer, peritoneal cancer is also difficult to be diagnosed at early stages. This is because its symptoms are vague and hard to pinpoint. Clearer symptoms appear not until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage. At this stage, symptoms of peritoneal cancer are similar to those of ovarian cancer.

Also read: Busted! Most Common Myths And Misconceptions About Cancer

Some symptoms of peritoneal cancer include discomfort in the abdomen because of gas, indigestion, swelling or bloating. Constipation, frequent urination, loss of appetite, unexplained weight gain or weight loss, rectal bleeding and shortness of breath are other symptoms.

We wish a safe treatment and speedy recovery of actress Nafisa Ali. May she get well super soon!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.