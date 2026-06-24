In a move aimed at improving student well-being, the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has made mental health awareness a key part of the induction programme for newly admitted college students across the state.

According to an official directive issued on Wednesday, all government and private colleges have been asked to organise Mental Health and Wellness Programmes for freshers from July 1 at the start of the new academic session.

The department said the initiative is intended to help students understand mental health issues and equip them to deal with stress, anxiety, depression and other emotional challenges that may arise during their college years.

“The objective of the programme is to make students aware of mental health and provide them with the necessary guidance to deal with stress, depression and other psychological challenges,” the department stated.

As part of the programme, colleges will conduct sessions on stress management, time management, emotional balance, positive thinking, meditation and life skills. Students will also be informed about counselling facilities and support services available to them. The department has directed institutions to invite local mental health experts, psychologists and counsellors to interact with students and guide them on maintaining emotional well-being.

Besides mental health awareness, the induction programme will include sessions on anti-ragging rules, grievance redressal mechanisms, the mentor-mentee system, cyberbullying and responsible digital behaviour. Students will also be introduced to various support systems available on campuses, including counsellors, mentors, anti-ragging committees and internal complaints committees.

“The mental health of students is extremely important for their academic performance, personality development and overall well-being. A safe, inclusive and supportive educational environment should be created in colleges from the beginning of the academic session,” the directive added.

All colleges have been asked to ensure maximum participation by newly admitted students and to submit reports, photographs, and other details related to the programme to the department.

Officials said the initiative follows recommendations from the National Task Force, constituted by the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for stronger mental health support mechanisms in educational institutions.

The programme is expected to benefit thousands of students joining colleges across Madhya Pradesh in the new academic session by helping them adjust to campus life and seek support whenever needed.

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