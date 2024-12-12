Most Popular Ayurvedic Health Hacks Of 2024

Ayurvedic health hacks are natural, holistic remedies and practices derived from the ancient Indian medical system known as Ayurveda. These hacks use herbs, dietary adjustments, mindfulness techniques, and lifestyle changes to balance the body's energies, or doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha), and promote overall well-being. We saw a lot of focus towards incorporating Ayurveda along with modern medicine to your routine for optimal health. Ayurveda focuses on prevention, treating the root cause of ailments rather than just symptoms. Ayurvedic health hacks are known to help improve digestion, boost immunity, reduce stress, and maintain overall balance. Keep reading as we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs that were making rounds this year.

10 Most popular ayurvedic health hacks of the year

Drinking warm water with freshly squeezed lemon juice on an empty stomach helps flush out toxins and help kickstart your digestion. This hack will help support your liver function, and help boost your metabolism.

Swishing sesame or coconut oil in your mouth for 10-15 minutes each morning might help detoxify your body. It can help improve your oral hygiene and promote gum health. This ancient practice reduces harmful bacteria, supports healthy teeth, and freshens breath.

Triphala, a blend of three fruits (amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki), aids digestion, detoxifies the colon, and supports regular bowel movements. Consuming Triphala on the daily helps maintain gut balance and helps promote a healthy digestive system.

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb which helps your body manage stress. It supports adrenal health, reduces cortisol levels, and improves sleep quality. Incorporating Ashwagandha in tea or supplements can enhance mental clarity and reduce anxiety.

A warm drink made with turmeric, milk, and a pinch of black pepper helps reduce inflammation, improve immunity, and promote sound sleep. Curcumin in turmeric has powerful antioxidant properties that support joint health and digestion.

Nasya means nasal oil application. Applying a few drops of warm sesame or herbal oil into the nostrils helps lubricate the nasal passages, clear sinuses, and reduce allergies. This practice supports respiratory health, particularly during dry or cold seasons.

Massaging the body with warm sesame or coconut oil enhances circulation, nourishes the skin, and relaxes the nervous system. Regular Abhyanga helps reduce stress, improve sleep, and balance the Vata dosha, which can become aggravated in winter.

CCF Tea is prepared from steeping cumin, coriander, and fennel. This Ayurvedic tea blend aids digestion, reduces bloating, and flushes out toxins. The combination of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds balances the Pitta and Vata doshas and keeps the digestive fire (Agni) strong.

Using a metal or copper scraper to clean the tongue each morning removes bacteria and toxins that accumulate overnight. This simple hack improves oral health, reduces bad breath, and enhances the sense of taste.

Customizing your diet based on your dominant dosha (Vata, Pitta, or Kapha) ensures balance and prevents illness. For instance, Vata types benefit from warm, grounding foods, while Pitta types thrive on cooling, hydrating foods. This practice promotes optimal digestion, energy levels, and overall health.

By incorporating these Ayurvedic health hacks into your daily routine, you can achieve a balanced, healthier lifestyle using time-tested, natural methods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.