Most People With Multiple Sclerosis Have Vitamin D Deficiency: 6 Ways To Tackle Multiple Sclerosis

Vitamin deficiency can lead to multiple sclerosis

Highlights Multiple sclerosis can result in paralysis, loss of vision 70-80% people dealing with multiple sclerosis have vitamin D deficiency Multiple sclerosis patients experience changes in their brain composition

Vitamin D or the sunlight vitamin has a very important role to play in your overall health. Research shows that its deficiency can place you at a higher risk of a number of diseases; one such disease is multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system eats up the protective covering of nerves. Experts found that 70 to 80% people dealing with multiple sclerosis have a vitamin D deficiency. Women are more prone to multiple sclerosis than men. The disease burned in females is twice as much as in males. Multiple sclerosis, for long, has been seen as a condition which affects people in the temperate climates more. It is highly prevalent in Asian countries and in the Indian subcontinent due to location, latitude and lifestyle factors like smoking. Multiple sclerosis can result in conditions like paralysis, loss of vision, mood swings, bladder problems and cognitive dysfunction. For the better management of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, some simple lifestyle changes can come handy.

Here are 6 simple ways to tackle multiple sclerosis naturally:

1. Eat nutritious food

There is no specific diet for multiple sclerosis. However, sticking to a healthy and balanced diet can be of some help. It gives your body the nutrition it needs in order to function properly. Experts recommend multiple sclerosis patients to stick to a diet including vegetables, fruits, omega 3s and lean protein. These will promote a healthy gut, which is the core of the immune system of the body. Over time, it will help you fight the negative effects of autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Keep your brain busy

Keeping your body moving is one thing, and keeping your brain moving is another. While physical exercising is beneficial for your body, brain exercises are equally important for your mental health. Multiple sclerosis patients often have to use their brain even more for a specific task than the rest. MS patients often suffer from disturbed cognitive function. For this, play with puzzles, scrabble, and try memory games. These will help you keep your brain sharp.

3. Sleep well

Sound sleep has a very important role to play in your overall health. It ensures proper functioning of your body. Lack of sleep weakens your immune system. This might increase your risk of autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis. So, in order to keep this condition at bay or tackle it well, check your sleep cycles.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Deal with depression

Multiple sclerosis patients often experience some changes in their brain composition. When this is combined with stress, it triggers depression in MS patients. These MS patients should opt for healthy lifestyle choices like healthy diet, workouts and other natural methods of dealing with depression instead of opting for antidepressants. Antidepressants can change the composition of the brain and may make depression worse in multiple sclerosis patients.

5. Keep your body temperature cool

An extremely high body temperature can affect the normal functioning of your nerves. Extremely hot temperatures can make situations worse for MS patients. It can exasperate MS symptoms. These patients need to keep their body temperature normal at all times. Sit under the fan or in front of an air conditioner when you come from outside. Especially in the summer season, there patients need to put their air conditioners to work.

Extremely hot temperatures can make situations worse for MS patients

Extremely hot temperatures can make situations worse for MS patients

6. Avoid unhealthy habits

Unhealthy habits like smoking, drugs and alcohol can make conditions worse for multiple sclerosis patients. Smoking is an extremely harmful habit to be picked up by multiple sclerosis patients. So is the case with alcohol; it can result in neurological conditions like loss of balance in multiple sclerosis patients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.