Monsoon Diet: Try This Immunity-Boosting Soup This Rainy Season

Moong dal is rich in vitamins and minerals such that are key in boosting one's health

Monsoon season is notorious for attacking our immunity and increasing our risks of catching various infections. To beat these infections, you must take steps to boost your immunity. Once such way is by adding immunity-boosting foods to your diet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a simple immunity-boosting recipe you can add to your monsoon diet for better immunity.

Look at her post:

Here's why these ingredients are good for your health:

1. Moong Dal

Excellent source of plant-based protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair.

Rich in dietary fibre, aiding in digestion and promoting a healthy gut.

Low in calories and fat, making it a great option for weight management.

Contains antioxidants that help protect the body against free radicals and oxidative damage.

Provides essential vitamins and minerals such as folate, manganese, potassium, and magnesium.

2. Ginger

Possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce muscle soreness and joint pain.

Aids in digestion by stimulating the secretion of digestive enzymes and reducing bloating and nausea.

May help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity in diabetic individuals.

Contains potent antioxidants that can strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.

Provides relief from respiratory conditions like cough, cold, and congestion.

3. Black pepper

Enhances digestion by increasing the production of gastric juices and promoting nutrient absorption.

Acts as a natural metabolism booster, aiding in weight loss and managing obesity.

Exhibits powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, protecting against chronic diseases.

Contains piperine, a compound that may improve brain function and memory.

Can help alleviate respiratory issues and relieve cough and congestion.

4. Cloves

Possess antimicrobial properties that can help fight bacteria and prevent infections.

Exhibits strong antioxidant effects, protecting against cell damage and promoting overall health.

Contains compounds with analgesic properties, providing relief from toothaches and headaches.

Rich in minerals like manganese, potassium, and calcium, contributing to bone health.

Aids digestion and reduces gastrointestinal issues like bloating, gas, and stomach ulcers.

5. Turmeric

Acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, reducing inflammation and symptoms of chronic diseases.

Exhibits strong antioxidant properties, protecting against oxidative stress and promoting longevity.

Contains curcumin, a compound with potential anticancer properties.

Supports brain health and may help improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative disorders.

May play a role in preventing heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.

It is important to note that while these ingredients have several potential benefits, their effectiveness may vary depending on individual health conditions and dietary habits. It is always advisable to consume them as part of a balanced diet and consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.