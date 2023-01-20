Mental Health: The Winter Weather Can Lead To SAD; Here's What To Do

SAD is more prevalent in winter

You may have the classic signs of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression brought on by changes in the length of the day and the weather that primarily occur in the winter. If shorter days and weather changes sap your energy and make you feel down.

What causes SAD in some people? Although experts are unsure, some believe that seasonal changes interrupt the body's circadian rhythm, the 24-hour clock that controls how we behave while awake and asleep, causing us to occasionally feel invigorated and alert and occasionally drowsy.

The disruption of hormones that control sleep, mood, and emotions of well-being, like serotonin and melatonin, by the change of the seasons is another idea. We certainly wish to prevent SAD, no matter what its underlying causes may be. Let's understand how certain preventive measures can reduce your chances of getting SAD.

Here are preventive measures to take to prevent SAD:

1. Talk to a doctor

A mental health practitioner must diagnose SAD because it is a type of depression. There are a few screening questions that can assist in figuring out whether someone is sad. Whether you have SAD or another type of depression can be determined by your doctor. Seeing a specialist can help you overcome SAD if you have it.

2. Maintain good physical health

Maintaining your exercise routine and eating a balanced, healthy diet are excellent methods to boost your mood and energy throughout the winter. It's crucial to control your sleep cycles; avoid snoozing throughout the day; and limit your intake of caffeine and alcohol. You can improve your own mood and the mood of others by smiling.

3. Eat right

Complex carbs are preferable to simple carbohydrates like pasta and white bread, which might make you crave sugary meals and SAD symptoms. Oatmeal, whole grain bread, brown rice, and bananas are examples of foods that can increase your serotonin levels without causing a sugar crash. Oily fish, walnuts, soybeans, and flaxseeds are foods high in specific omega-3 fatty acids. These foods can help elevate your mood and may even increase the effectiveness of antidepressants.

4. Partake in activities

You can encourage yourself to accomplish things even when you don't really like them, even though you can't make yourself have fun or feel pleasure. Once you're moving around, you might be amazed at how much better you feel. Making time for enjoyable hobbies, such as painting, playing the piano, working on your automobile, or simply hanging out with friends, will help you relieve stress.

5. Try to stay socially active

Make an effort to maintain safe social interaction. Many people are experiencing feelings of loneliness during COVID-19, especially elderly persons. Keep in touch with friends by calling, scheduling a video conference, writing a letter, or even sending a few fast texts. Keeping tabs on others can lift both your and their emotions.

6. Consider light therapy

Light therapy, also referred to as phototherapy, is the cornerstone of winter SAD treatment. By exposing you to strong light that closely resembles natural outdoor light, light therapy seeks to make up for the lack of daylight that winter brings. Daily exposure can reduce melatonin secretion from the brain, making you feel more awake and alert and less groggy and depressed.

Incorporate these measures into your routine to keep SAD at bay this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.