Mental Health: Nutrients That Can Help Lift Your Mood

What we eat can influence our mental health by altering the production of hormones

It can be tempting to resort to food to make you feel better when you're down. But the sugary, calorie-dense delicacies to which many people turn have drawbacks of their own. You might therefore question if any wholesome foods will lift your spirits.

Research on the connection between diet and mental health has recently become more prevalent. But, it's crucial to remember that a variety of factors, including stress, the environment, insufficient sleep, heredity, mental disorders, and dietary deficiencies, can affect mood.

As a result, it's challenging to say with any degree of certainty whether eating can make you happier. However, there are nutrients you can incorporate in your diet to boost your mood.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares with us some important nutrients that can boost our mood and make us feel happier. She writes, “A diet deficient in key vitamins and nutrients might be to blame for bouts of bad moods.”

Nutrients that can help lift your mood according to the nutritionist:

1. Serotonin

Serotonin is often called the precursor for melatonin — the sleep hormone. Serotonin is a chemical neurotransmitter that helps to regulate mood, sleep, memory, and behaviour. It is also believed to improve brain function and relieve anxiety.

2. Vitamin B

Vitamin B functions majorly in the development and maintenance of the nervous system. The deficiency of vitamin-B-can has a negative impact on the nervous system, which might increase the risk of developing stress-related symptoms such as irritability, lethargy, and depression. B-vitamins also help maintain regular blood-sugar levels so that your energy and mood remain stable under stress.

3. Omega 3

Omega 3 fatty acids contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which provides two essential fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Essential for brain health and mood, Omega 3 fatty acids also help the body tackle stress better. The EPA and DHA regulate neurotransmitters, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy brain function. In fact, low omega-3 intake is linked to increased anxiety and depression.

4. Magnesium

Magnesium, in adequate amounts, is essential for avoiding headaches and fatigue. It has been found that oral magnesium can also successfully relieve premenstrual mood changes.

5. Vitamin C

Vitamin C can curb levels of stress hormones while strengthening the immune system.

Look at her post:

Incorporate foods rich in these nutrients to obtain the mental (and physical) health benefits of them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.