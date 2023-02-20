Mental Health: Foods That Boost Serotonin & Mood Regulation

Incorporating healthy foods in your diet can boost your mental health

It is commonly known that eating has a significant impact on one's health and happiness. Yet as time goes on, we're discovering how eating especially affects our social, emotional, and mental health.

Traditionally, psychiatric interventions like counselling, medication, and even hospitalisation have been used to treat mental health disorders. Nutritional psychiatry, a new discipline, focuses on how diet and nutrition affect how people feel mentally. It seeks to support dietary and lifestyle changes used in the treatment of mental health disorders.

We may have previously taken it for granted, but it makes obvious sense that the meals we eat affect our brains just as much as the rest of our body. In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists boosts that might be able to boost our serotonin levels.

She writes, “Are you constantly depressed, irritated, and fighting bad mood swings, all for no reason? Well, it may be a sign of serotonin deficiency."

“Foods rich in tryptophan, an amino acid that helps increase serotonin production, that can have a positive effect on your mood and overall health. So, if you are looking to eat your way to calmness or happiness, here are 7 right serotonin-rich foods that can help.” She continues.

Here are 5 serotonin-rich foods for better mental health as per the nutritionist:

1. Bananas contain an amino acid called tryptophan. Our body uses tryptophan to produce 5-HTP, the compound that makes serotonin and melatonin, two mood and sleep-regulating neurotransmitters.

2. Almonds pack a lot of nutrients, including folate and magnesium. Magnesium plays a large role in the development of serotonin, which is a major contributor to feelings of happiness in your brain. Almonds are also rich in vitamins B2 and E which help bolster the immune system during times of stress.

3. A2 milk contains tryptophan which is an amino acid that produces serotonin, thereby playing an important role in regulating sleep patterns and mood.

4. Pineapple contains tryptophan to boost serotonin in the brain. Additionally, pineapple contains the protein bromelain, which comes with powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

5. Soy products are rich sources of tryptophan.

She ends by writing, “Remember that these foods must be combined with healthy carbohydrates in order to affect serotonin levels.”

Look at her reel:

Incorporate these foods to your diet to boost your mental health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.