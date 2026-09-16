Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that the prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the state was twice the national average, and called for a "coordinated, whole-of-society" response to tackle the disease, while stressing the need to bridge gaps in treatment and retention. Chairing the first meeting of the Meghalaya State Council on AIDS, Sangma said the state's HIV prevalence stood at 0.40 per cent, compared with the national average of 0.20 per cent.

He said new HIV infections in Meghalaya had increased by 58.74 per cent since 2010, with nearly seven cases being detected every day.

"We currently have 618 HIV cases, including 60 pregnant women living with HIV," Sangma said.

While AIDS-related deaths have declined by 61.18 per cent since 2010, only 77.2 per cent of people living with HIV are under treatment, he said.

"Our biggest gap today is not diagnosis but treatment and retention," Sangma said, adding that financial constraints and stigma were major reasons affecting follow-up.

He said 2,381 diagnosed persons were yet to begin treatment.

Sangma outlined a five-pronged approach focusing on early detection, better treatment and retention, prevention of new infections, protection of mothers and children, and reducing stigma.

The government would focus on expanding self-testing and index partner testing, mobile Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), new Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres, home delivery of medicines and tracking of missed appointments, he said.

Sangma also stressed the need for stronger awareness campaigns involving youth, communities, educational institutions and people living with HIV.

"Together, we must ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS," the CM added.

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