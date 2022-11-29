Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: 6 Steps To Protect Your Kids From This Viral Infection

Measles leads to high fever, rash, sore throat, cough and conjunctivitis

Measles continues to affect children in Mumbai and other neighbouring districts. The highly communicable disease is responsible for several deaths and fresh cases in Mumbai. According to an ANI report, the BMC has reported that 78 new patients were admitted to the hospital on Monday. Measles is a childhood, highly- contagious infection which infects the respiratory system and then spreads throughout the body. However, it is preventable with a vaccine. According to WHO, measles vaccination helped reduce the death rate by 73% between 2000 and 2018, worldwide.

Symptoms of measles

The signs and symptoms of measles typically include:

High fever which starts 10-12 days after exposure to the virus

Runny nose

Sore throat and cough

Conjunctivitis (red and watery eyes)

Skin rash around the face and upper neck which spreads later

Small white spots inside the cheeks

Also read: Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: Frequently Asked Questions About This Highly Communicable Disease

How to protect kids from measles

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases which spreads through direct contact with an infected person. It can also spread through air or exposure to infected droplets. So, coughing, sneezing or close contact with a measles patient can lead to the spread of the disease.

Following prevention steps can play a crucial role in controlling the spread of this viral infection. Here are some of these that can help keep kids safe.

1. Vaccination

The measles vaccine is one of the best ways to prevent this infection. It is usually given as a combined measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to children between 12-15 months of age. The second dose is usually given between 4 to 6 years of age. Adults who have never received immunization can also consult their doctors to get the doses.

According to CDC, the two doses are 97% effective against the virus. In some countries, vaccination against chickenpox is also combined with the MMR vaccine.

2. Avoid crowded places

During outbreak, it is advised to avoid travelling to crowded places to prevent exposure to the infection.

3. Do not ignore the symptoms

If you child has any of the above-mentioned symptoms, seek medical help immediately. It will help start the treatment on time and also prevent any severe complication.

4. Avoid contact with someone who is sick

Measles can spread via direct contact. Therefore, avoid any kind of contact with people who have symptoms of the infection.

5. Hand hygiene

Practicing hand hygiene like washing hands with soap and water regularly can also help prevent the spread of the virus.

Also read: All About Measles

Unvaccinated children and pregnant women are at a higher risk of measles and its complications. Timely vaccination and prevention steps can help prevent the spread.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.