Marburg Virus: Everything To Know About This Eye Bleed Causing Virus

Marburg virus is a highly infectious virus that causes Marburg virus disease (MVD), a severe hemorrhagic fever with high fatality rates. It belongs to the same family as the Ebola virus, the Filoviridae. The virus can cause extensive internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes, due to its effect on blood vessel walls and clotting systems. This symptom is rare but can occur in severe cases. Marburg virus is deadly, with mortality rates ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on outbreak management and healthcare resources. Read on as we discuss the history, causes, signs, prevention and treatment of this virus.

History

The Marburg virus was first identified in 1967 during simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt (Germany) and Belgrade (Serbia). Researchers linked the outbreaks to African green monkeys imported for laboratory studies. Since then, sporadic outbreaks have occurred in Africa, notably in Angola (2004–2005) and Uganda (2017). These outbreaks highlight the virus's potential for high mortality and rapid spread.

Causes

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans through prolonged exposure to fruit bats (Rousettus aegyptiacus), which are natural reservoirs of the virus. Human-to-human transmission occurs through:

Contact with infected body fluids (blood, saliva, vomit, urine, etc.). Direct contact with contaminated surfaces or materials like bedding or clothing. Inadequate protection during medical care of infected individuals.

Signs

Symptoms typically appear 2–21 days after infection and may include:

High fever and severe headache. Muscle pain and weakness. Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Abdominal pain and cramping. Severe haemorrhaging (internal and external bleeding). Red eyes, rash, and jaundice (liver involvement). Confusion, agitation, and neurological symptoms in advanced stages.

Preventive tips to reduce risk

Refrain from visiting caves or mines where fruit bats reside. Practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Avoid contact with infected individuals and use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for or handling infected individuals. Clean and disinfect surfaces that may have come into contact with body fluids. Avoid handling dead animals, do not touch dead or sick animals, especially in outbreak areas. Ensure all meat and animal products are cooked thoroughly before consumption. Wear gloves and masks when handling suspected infected materials or patients. Avoid traveling to regions experiencing outbreaks. Provide proper training and PPE for healthcare providers in outbreak areas. Strengthen surveillance and isolation protocols in healthcare settings.

Treatment

There is no specific antiviral treatment for the Marburg virus. Supportive care is the mainstay of treatment and may include:

Administering oral or intravenous fluids to maintain electrolyte balance. Treating fever, pain, and secondary infections. Managing severe blood loss through transfusions and clotting factor replacement. Research is ongoing into monoclonal antibodies, antiviral drugs, and vaccines, but these are not yet widely available.

Prompt isolation of suspected cases, supportive medical care, and stringent infection control measures are critical to improving survival rates and limiting outbreaks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.