Male Infertility: Can Lifestyle Changes Boost Fertility?

Exercising can improve fertility in men

You're not alone if you and your partner are having trouble getting pregnant. It happens more frequently than you might imagine. While there are some things you can do to increase your chances of getting pregnant, infertility is not always something that can be fixed.

Sometimes a balanced diet, vitamins, and other lifestyle choices might help with fertility. In this article, we discuss the primary lifestyle choices, foods, and workouts that have been linked to increased male fertility.

Follow these tips to boost fertility:

1. Stay active

Regular exercise has numerous health benefits, including raising testosterone levels and enhancing fertility. According to studies, active men have higher testosterone levels and higher-quality sperm than inactive males. To the contrary, excessive activity should be avoided as it may have the opposite impact and perhaps lower testosterone levels. Getting the appropriate dosage of zinc can reduce this risk.

2. Add more antioxidants to your diet

Antioxidants are frequently referred to as cancer and heart disease fighters, but they may also boost male fertility. Researchers discovered that males who consumed antioxidant supplements had fewer sperm with DNA damage than men who did not. Men who took more antioxidants also had greater pregnancy rates in relationships.

3. Eat more greens

Debate surrounds the relationship between food and fertility. But the evidence that is now available suggests that a good, balanced diet increases male fertility. It's possible that what's best for your sperm will also be the healthiest for your entire body. Choose whole grains, lots of fresh produce, healthy fats (like olive oil and almonds), and lean protein sources like fish and poultry.

4. Quit smoking right away

There are numerous positive reasons to stop smoking, including the potential to increase your fertility. Studies on the link between smoking and the quality of the sperm indicated that smoking had an impact on several sperm health factors, such as sperm counts, sperm motility, and sperm shape. If you're undergoing reproductive treatments, you might wish to try to quit smoking. Researchers discovered that smoking has a significant detrimental impact on the effectiveness of therapy in couples undergoing IVF with ICSI reproductive therapies.

5. Eat more vitamin C

You undoubtedly already know that vitamin C can strengthen the immune system. According to some research, consuming antioxidant supplements like vitamin C may increase fertility. When quantities of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the body rise to unhealthy levels, oxidative stress occurs. When the body's natural antioxidant defences are overpowered by illness, ageing, an unhealthy lifestyle, or environmental toxins, it occurs.

6. Reduce stress

Stress makes it difficult to be in the mood, but there may be more to it than just not feeling like having intercourse. Your fertility may suffer and your sexual satisfaction may decline under stress. These negative impacts of stress, according to researchers, may be partially explained by the hormone cortisol. Long-term stress increases cortisol levels, which have significant detrimental impacts on testosterone. In general, testosterone levels decline as cortisol levels rise.

7. Limit alcohol intake

Heavy drinking can cause impotence, decreased sperm production, and decreased testosterone levels. If you decide to drink, do so sparingly. That entails up to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for males for healthy individuals.

Following a healthy routine and keeping these tips in mind can help boost fertility as well as your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.