Malaika Arora's Latest Full Body Workout Is Key To Her Stability

Malaika Arora's love for fitness is evident in her social media posts. The actress consistently shows her everlasting commitment to fitness through weight training and yoga. In her latest Instagram post, Malaika shared her full-body workout routine. It includes lots of stretches and squats. The video features the actress executing yoga poses that work all of the body's muscles and increase flexibility. Malaika begins her exercise by crouching on a yoga mat and holding her palms together. The first exercise is lowering yourself from the squat posture to your knees and touching your toes with your palms. Returning to the squat position is the next exercise to help the muscles relax. Malaika then shifts, gets to her feet, and stoops to put her hands on her toes. Malaika repeats this process quite a few times to get the desired results. In the caption, she wrote, “Flexibility is the key to stability.”

This exercise improves your flexibility, which eventually enhances your performance in physical activities. Additionally, flexibility improves muscle blood flow and lowers your chance of injury. It allows your muscles to function at their peak efficiency and concentrate on enhancing your capacity to perform everyday tasks.

In a previous post, Malaika Arora was seen performing weight training exercises. She started with some side leg raises and squats, which work the glutes and improve the hip range of motion. She next performed side ab exercises with lunges while hanging on to her dumbbells. Sumo squats, which are excellent for strengthening the lower body, were her next set of exercises. "Starting out the week STRONG," Malaika wrote in the caption. These weightlifting workouts, which focus on your strength and abs, are simple to include in any fitness routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.