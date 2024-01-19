Magnesium And Mental Health: Here's The Link; Know Best Food Sources

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral for the human body. It plays a crucial role in completing several bodily functions. From leafy greens to nuts, it is naturally available in various foods. This mineral is also gaining popularity on social media these days. The demand for magnesium supplements has increased more than ever. If you are wondering why? Let's take a look at the notable benefits of this mineral.

Understanding the importance of magnesium:

Magnesium is known for improving blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity

Magnesium also helps promote heart health by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels

According to studies, magnesium supplements may help manage depression symptoms

Magnesium also contains anti-inflammatory properties

Magnesium may help boost exercise performance

Can magnesium regulate mood?

Several studies have highlighted the role of magnesium in enhancing mental well-being. According to research, taking magnesium supplements may help improve symptoms of depression.

Increasing your magnesium intake through food and supplements helps improve sleep quality and helps deal with certain sleep issues.

Magnesium intake can also help reduce symptoms of anxiety and stress, however, more studies are needed to elaborate on the same.

This mineral is also involved in healthy brain development. It plays a role in relaying signals between your brain and body.

Food sources of magnesium

Some of the best sources of magnesium include: pumpkin seeds, spinach, mustard greens, almonds, cashews, salmon, legumes, chia seeds, millet, banana, raisins, apricots, milk, avocado and more.

Do you need magnesium supplements?

Magnesium is found in many foods, which can help maintain healthy magnesium levels in the body. However, if you are experiencing deficiency symptoms such as poor mental health, bone-related issues, fatigue, muscle weakness, high blood pressure and irregular heartbeat, it is crucial to get your levels checked.

Your doctor will accordingly prescribe supplements as per requirement.

Note: You should not take supplements without doctor's advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.