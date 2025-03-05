Lung Cancer Cases Rising In Non-Smoking Women: Risk Factors & Causes

According to the World Health Organisation's cancer sector, the number of lung cancer diagnoses among nonsmokers is rising, particularly among women. As per the research published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, lung adenocarcinoma, the most prevalent form of lung cancer in nonsmokers, causes about 60% of lung cancer cases in women and 45% in men. Globally, there were about 2.5 million new instances of lung cancer detected in 2022, up 300,000 from 2020. According to the study, the increase in lung cancer that is not related to smoking may be caused by a combination of immunological responses, genetic predisposition, and environmental variables, especially air pollution. Keep reading as we understand what factors can increase the cancer risk of non-smoking women.

Risk factors & causes



1. Other toxins

In addition to cigarette smoke, other chemicals may also raise a nonsmoking woman's risk of developing lung cancer. These compounds may be present in your home or place of employment. Among the examples are radon, diesel exhaust, asbestos, and air pollution.

2. Hormonal factor

One of your body's sex hormones, oestrogen, may also have a role in the development of lung cancer. According to a 2021 study review, oestrogen receptor expression may play a role in non-small cell lung cancer. Additionally, premenopausal women may be more susceptible to more aggressive lung malignancies than postmenopausal women and men, according to the scientists.

3. Hereditary factors

There may also be a hereditary component to lung cancer in nonsmokers. It is primarily caused by genetic mutations (changes) that you can acquire during your lifetime rather than ones that you may inherit from your parents. It is typically not until lung cancer has been diagnosed that genetic mutations are found. However, because genetic testing can affect a physician's treatment recommendations, it remains significant in these situations.

4. Other lung issues

You may be more susceptible to lung cancer if you have a history of specific lung conditions. Adult nonsmokers who have a history of lung conditions such chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may also be more susceptible to lung cancer. Overall, COPD, asthma, and lung cancer are the three most prevalent forms of lung illness in women.

5. Viruses

One may also be at a higher risk of lung cancer if you have certain viruses. Although recent studies Although a clear cause-and-effect link has not yet been shown, some specialists are investigating the potential contribution of certain viruses to the development of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

6. Secondhand smoke

The toxins in secondhand smoking can raise your risk of lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke whether you're exposed to it at work or home. There is no "safe" amount of time spent with secondhand smoke; even brief exposure is dangerous. The risk of secondhand smoke-related lung cancers appears to be the greatest for those with a smoker as a spouse or companion.

To detect lung cancer early, create more effective treatments, and improve prevention strategies, it is essential to comprehend the involvement of immunological, hormonal, genetic, and viral variables.

