Lunar Eclipse 2020 Date, Time And Precautions: The First Chandra Grahan Of 2020 In India; Myths About Eclipse You Must Know

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Many countries including India will be able to see Lunar eclipse tonight

Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan 2020: The first lunar eclipse of 2020 is here. Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon. Moon's surface is covered by the dark central part of the earth's shadow known as the umbra. The first lunar eclipse of 2020 will begin in India from 10:37 pm on January 10. It will be visible around 12:41 am. During that time almost 90% of the moon will be covered by partial shadow of the earth. It will also be visible in Asia, Africa, Europe and some other parts of the world.

Safety tips for the lunar eclipse

There are several myths around the do's and don'ts to be followed during the eclipse. Unlike solar eclipse, you don't need special glasses or protection to watch the lunar eclipse.

According to Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant Eye Specialist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute explains, "Looking directly at the moon during a lunar eclipse does not damage your eyes in any way." But due to fog, rain, snowfall and cold weather, it can become difficult to see lunar eclipse from some parts of the country.

Myths about lunar eclipse

1. It is believed that one should not eat or drink anything during the eclipse. Some also avoid cooking during that time. But there is no scientific reason behind the same. Ayurveda advises to not to consume anything during the eclipse. One can consume foods that are easy to digest a few hours before the eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Most people eating and cooking during the eclipse

2. Pregnant women are usually advised to stay indoors during the eclipse for good health of the unborn child. It is also believed that pregnant women should not use sharp objects or knives during the eclipse. But there is no science-backed evidence behind the same.

3. Some also avoid household chores during the eclipse and avoid any kind of work.

