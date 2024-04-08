Low-Glycemic Index Fruits Perfect For Diabetics

Oranges are high in vitamin C and fibre, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels

Low-glycemic index (GI) fruits are beneficial for diabetics because they cause a slower and more gradual increase in blood sugar levels compared to high-GI fruits. In this article, we share a list of fruits that are low GI and can help maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Here are 10 low-GI fruits that can be beneficial for diabetics:

1. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamins, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Enjoy them fresh or frozen as a snack, in smoothies, or as toppings for yogurt or oatmeal.

2. Apples

Apples contain soluble fibre, which slows down digestion and helps control blood sugar levels. Eat whole apples with the skin on for maximum fibre content, or add sliced apples to salads or oatmeal.

3. Pears

Pears are high in fibre and have a low glycemic index, making them a good choice for diabetics to help manage blood sugar levels. Eat fresh pears as a snack or add sliced pears to salads or yogurt.

4. Cherries

Cherries have a low GI and are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which may help improve insulin sensitivity. Enjoy fresh cherries as a snack or add them to smoothies or salads.

5. Grapefruit

Grapefruit contains fibre and antioxidants like vitamin C, which may help improve insulin resistance. Eat fresh grapefruit as a snack or incorporate it into salads or breakfasts.

6. Peaches

Peaches are low in calories and have a low GI, making them a good choice for diabetics to help control blood sugar levels. Enjoy fresh peaches as a snack, add them to salads, or blend them into smoothies.

7. Plums

Plums are rich in fibre and antioxidants, which can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Eat fresh plums as a snack or add them to yogurt or oatmeal.

8. Oranges

Oranges are high in vitamin C and fibre, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels. Eat fresh oranges as a snack, drink freshly squeezed orange juice (in moderation), or add orange slices to salads.

9. Apricots

Apricots are low in calories and have a low GI, making them a good choice for diabetics to help manage blood sugar levels. Enjoy fresh apricots as a snack or add them to salads or oatmeal.

10. Grapes

Grapes contain antioxidants like resveratrol, which may help improve insulin sensitivity. Eat fresh grapes as a snack, freeze them for a refreshing treat, or add them to fruit salads.

Incorporating these low-GI fruits into a balanced diet can help diabetics manage their blood sugar levels more effectively. It's essential to monitor portion sizes and combine these fruits with protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates for balanced meals. Additionally, consulting with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian for personalised dietary advice is recommended for individuals with diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.