Lovneet Batra Shares A List Of Food Items Beneficial For Kidney Patients

Kidneys are one of the important organs in your body. It helps purify the blood and get rid of the toxins or excess fluid from your body. Having said that, there are many people who suffer from various kidney related issues. Once, you get a health problem of that sort, you need to take immediate action and bring the necessary changes in your diet so that you do not end up harming your kidneys any further. So, if you are a kidney patient and looking for the right kind of food items, you must refer to this Instagram post by nutritionist Lovneet Batra. She mentioned, "Kidney disease is a common problem affecting about 10% of the world's population."

She further stated that diet is incredibly important for kidney disease patients. What you eat can cause, prevent, or even help alleviate pain and symptoms. Therefore, it's necessary for people with kidney disease to follow a special diet, added Lovneet.

According to Lovneet, here are the following kidney-friendly food items:

1) Red bell pepper:

The red bell peppers are rich in flavours and have less amount of potassium. However, there are more reasons behind why they are perfect for a kidney diet. They are loaded with vitamin C and A, as well as vitamin B6, folic acid and fibre.

2) Garlic:

Garlic is easily available in our kitchen and we use it frequently maybe that's why we don't acknowledge its nutritional benefits. It provides an alternative to salt, adds flavour to dishes and is packed with manganese, vitamin C, and vitamin B6 and contains sulfur compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties.

3) Onion

Lovneet stated that onions are excellent for providing sodium-free flavour to renal-diet dishes. Reducing salt intake could be challenging, but finding flavorful salt alternatives is a must. So, sauteing onions with garlic and olive oil adds flavour to your food without compromising your kidney health.

4) Apple

Apples are a great choice as far as a kidney friendly diet is concerned. They are low in potassium, phosphorus, and sodium which is a good thing in this reference. It's always safe to eat apples while facing kidney-related issues or undergoing treatments for the same.

5) Cauliflower

Cauliflower has high amounts of vitamin C, folate and fibre. The nutritionist stated that it's also packed full of indoles, glucosinolates and thiocyanates—compounds that help the liver neutralize toxic substances that could damage cell membranes and DNA.

Hope these tips help you design your diet if you are a kidney patient.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.