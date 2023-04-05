Nutritionist Shares Reasons Why You Should Avoid Eating Tomato Ketchup

Eating too much tomato ketchup can negatively affect your overall health

A common condiment, ketchup is widely used to enhance the taste of everything from burgers and fried to curries. Children are fond of it and so are adults. Ketchup has a pleasing red colour to it and a delectable taste. We rarely think that consuming ketchup can have an adverse impact on our health, especially when we are taking it in small quantities. While it is popularly enjoyed around the world, nutritionist Lovneet Batra counts it among the unhealthy food items.

In an Instagram post, the nutritionist shares some facts about ketchup which may prompt you to ditch it the next time you open a pack of fries. According to her, ketchup has high amounts of sugar. To put it in numbers, a tablespoon of ketchup can have 7% or more of your daily requirement of sugar. Yes, that it why it tastes so sweet.

Second comes the salt. The nutritionist says that ketchup is high in salt too. It must be noted that a diet containing excessive salt is linked to the risk of developing high blood pressure.

The delicious ketchup also tends to be an acidic food which can result in various gastrointestinal issues.

Last month, Lovneet Batra had listed some foods that can be effective in fighting seasonal infections. She shared that moong sprouts are rich in magnesium, phosphorous, vitamin K, and manganese and help improve the body's defence against diseases. Another food is garlic which has antibacterial and antifungal properties while papaya too is beneficial given its high fibre content and an enzyme called papain. Yogurt, meanwhile, contains 'good bacteria" and helps boost immunity and drumstick has vitamin C and antioxidants making it effective in combatting colds, flu, and common infections.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.