Think Tomato Ketchup Is Healthy? Think Again! Nutritionist Shares Insights

Tomato ketchup side-effects: Is tomato ketchup your safe word for every culinary blunder? Are you someone who always keeps a bottle of tomato ketchup in the store? Can you not imagine savouring snacks without some ketchup on the sides? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it's time to reconsider your dependency on this popular condiment. Tomato ketchup tastes delicious and elevates every meal experience by leaps and bounds. But did you know, it comes with a good share of health hazards as well? You heard us. Nutritionist Richa Gangani recently took to social media to share a post explaining the side effects of store-bought tomato ketchup. In fact, she states, "I bet you will stop eating tomato ketchup after reading this". Curious to know more about it? So, without further ado, let's take you through some of the major side effects of tomato ketchup.

Tomato Ketchup Side-Effects: Why You Must Avoid Store-Bought Tomato Ketchup? Expert Weighs In

According to nutritionist Richa Gangani, commercially made tomato ketchup includes different additives and chemicals to enhance its colour and taste, which could be harmful to health in various ways. "It contains high quantities of sugar, salt, fructose, preservatives, and corn syrup - all of these ingredients, when combined together, have an adverse effect on the body," she explains, further highlighting three of the major tomato ketchup side effects.

Side-Effect 1: Indigestion-

Did you know, store-bought tomato ketchup has only 20 percent of real tomatoes? Regrettably, the rest of it is sugar and preservatives, which if taken in excess amounts, may lead to indigestion, acid reflux, heartburn, and bloating.

Side-Effect 2: Weight Gain-

As mentioned, commercially made tomato ketchup contains high amounts of sugar salt, fructose, and corn syrup. All these ingredients come together to increase the fat content in the body, leading to weight gain and associated health hazards.

Side-Effect 3. Diabetes Risk-

The excess salt and sugar in store-bought tomato ketchup may instantly spike the sugar levels in your body. This, according to the expert, can also "increase the risk of Type-2 Diabetes".

So, what is the best possible solution to this problem? Do you think giving up on your favourite ketchup will help you solve the problem? Trust us, it won't! Instead, Richa Gangani suggests making tomato ketchup at home "with tomatoes and dates" to enjoy it guilt-free.

Homemade vs. Store-Bought Tomato Ketchup: Homemade Ketchup Benefits:

To put it simply, making tomato ketchup at home will help you control the use of preservatives and additives in the recipe. Alongside, you also get a free hand to customise the ingredients as per your choice, palate, and health needs. And the best part is, you can enjoy your favourite homemade tomato ketchup fresh and store it in the refrigerator for at least one month.

Homemade Ketchup Recipe: How To Make Homemade Tomato Ketchup:

The recipe is super simple! To make homemade tomato sauce, you need to first clean the tomatoes well and cut them into small pieces. Then add those pieces in a kadhai with some ginger, garlic, onion, peppercorn, cloves, cinnamon, beetroot, and red chilli. Add some water to the pan and let everything boil well.

Next, remove the whole masalas from the water and let the mix cool down. Once done, add it to a grinder, make a fine paste, and strain well. All you need to do now is cook the tomato paste well in a kadhai, with some salt, Kashmiri red chilli for colour, sugar, and vinegar for preservation. Instead of sugar, you can also add date paste or jaggery. When you get the desired consistency of the ketchup, switch off the flame and let it cool completely.

What do you do next? Simply, sterilize a bottle, add the homemade tomato ketchup to it, and close the lid well to lock moisture, and store it in the refrigerator whenever you need it. That's it! Click here for the detailed recipe video of homemade tomato ketchup.

Try this homemade tomato ketchup and avoid the risks of store-bought tomato ketchup side effects.

(Note: The homemade tomato ketchup recipe is not a part of the mentioned expert post)