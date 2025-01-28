Love Biryani? Check Out This Nutritionist-Approved Recipe For Healthy Kulthi Dal Biryani

It is no secret that biryani is one of the most flavourful and beloved desi dishes. Whether it is chicken or mutton biryani, the juicy meat paired with fragrant rice is always a treat for the taste buds. For vegetarians, Kulthi (horse gram) dal biryani is a fantastic option. But, we all know that indulging in biryani too often can lead to those extra kilos. So, how can you enjoy biryani without the guilt? Do not worry – nutritionist Palak Nagpal has got you covered. She has shared a healthier version of Kulthi dal biryani that satisfies your cravings while keeping your weight goals in check.
Here's a step-by-step recipe for Palak Nagpal's kulthi (horse gram) dal biryani:
- Blend 4 tomatoes, 2-3 garlic cloves and a small piece of ginger into a smooth puree.
- Add the puree to a cooker with 1 small katori (about 1/2 cup raw) of overnight soaked Kulthi dal. Add enough water to cover the dal.
- Season with salt, a pinch of turmeric and red chilli powder. Mix well.
- Pressure cook on high flame until the first whistle, then simmer on low flame for 15-20 minutes. Let the steam release naturally.
- Once done, mix the dal well and add 1 tablespoon of imli paste for a tangy twist. Adjust salt, black pepper, and red chilli powder to taste.
- For crispy toppings, air fry chopped onions and peanuts at 180°C for 10-12 minutes without oil.
- To layer the biryani – start with a bed of boiled rice, add a teaspoon of ghee, then sprinkle crispy onions and peanuts.
- Add the dal and repeat the layering. The top layer should be dal with a little ghee, crispy onions and peanuts.
- Add ½ cup of water, cover and steam cook for 3-4 minutes.
So, prepare this healthy biryani recipe today and enjoy a flavourful, wholesome meal with your family.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
