Alzheimer's disease is often described as a condition that runs in families, but genetics is only one part of the picture. Having a parent, sibling or close relative with Alzheimer's can increase a person's risk, but it does not necessarily mean they will develop the disease. Most cases of Alzheimer's are influenced by a combination of genetic susceptibility, age, lifestyle, cardiovascular health and other environmental factors.

APOE E4: The Gene Variant Linked To Alzheimer's Risk

One of the best-known genetic factors associated with late-onset Alzheimer's is the APOE gene, particularly the APOE E4 variant. Carrying one copy of APOE E4 increases the risk of developing Alzheimer's, while carrying two copies increases it further. However, APOE E4 is a risk factor, not a diagnosis. Many people who carry this variant never develop Alzheimer's, while many people with Alzheimer's do not carry it.

This means that having APOE E4 does not guarantee that a person will develop the disease, and not carrying it does not eliminate the possibility.

Early-Onset Familial Alzheimer's: When Inherited Mutations Play A Bigger Role

There is also a much rarer form called early-onset familial Alzheimer's disease, which can occur at a younger age and may be strongly linked to inherited mutations in genes such as APP, PSEN1 and PSEN2. These mutations are uncommon but can have a much stronger effect than common risk variants. Families with several members developing Alzheimer's at unusually young ages may benefit from genetic counselling and specialist evaluation.

A pattern of Alzheimer's cases across multiple generations, particularly when symptoms begin before the age of 65, may warrant a closer assessment of possible inherited forms of the disease.

Genetic Risk Is Not The Same As Genetic Certainty

It is important to distinguish between genetic risk and genetic certainty. A genetic test cannot generally predict with absolute certainty whether someone will develop the common, late-onset form of Alzheimer's. Testing for APOE status, in particular, should not be treated as a routine screening test for everyone. The result can create anxiety and may be difficult to interpret without appropriate counselling.

A genetic result is most useful when it is considered alongside family history, age, medical background and other risk factors. People considering testing should discuss the potential benefits, limitations and emotional implications with a qualified healthcare professional.

Age Remains The Strongest Known Risk Factor

Age remains the strongest known risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. The likelihood of developing the condition increases as people grow older, although Alzheimer's is not an inevitable part of ageing. At the same time, several modifiable factors may influence overall brain health. Controlling blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, staying physically active, maintaining social and cognitive engagement, avoiding smoking, getting adequate sleep and following a balanced diet can all contribute to healthier ageing. These measures cannot guarantee prevention of Alzheimer's, but they may help support brain health and reduce the impact of certain risk factors.

What Should You Do If Alzheimer's Runs In Your Family?

A family history should therefore be viewed as a reason to be more proactive, not fearful. People with a strong family history or unusually early cases in their family should discuss their individual risk with a neurologist, geriatrician or genetic counsellor. A specialist can help assess the family history, identify whether genetic testing may be appropriate and explain what the results could mean. The goal is not simply to find out what is in your DNA, but to understand the complete risk profile and identify steps that may help protect cognitive health.

Having a family history of Alzheimer's can increase your risk, but it does not determine your future. Genetics, age, lifestyle and overall health all contribute to the picture, making informed medical guidance and proactive brain-health measures important.

(By Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director and Head, ShardaCare - Healthcity)

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